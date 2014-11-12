DUBAI Nov 12 At least seven suspected al Qaeda militants were killed on Wednesday in a U.S. drone strike on a vehicle they were driving in southern Yemen, military sources said.

They said the attack targeted a Hilux pickup vehicle in the city of Azzan in Shabwa province of southern Yemen, killing all of its occupants. (Reporting by Reyam Mukhashaf, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Toby Chopra)