* Vice president is sole candidate in Feb. 21 vote
* Fears of low turnout could dent Hadi, reform drive
* Some Yemenis see vote as waste of time and money
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Feb 6 Yemen has begun a publicity
campaign to get citizens to vote in the upcoming presidential
election, officials said on Monday, part of a deal to ease
President Ali Abdullah Saleh out of office and pull the country
back from the brink of civil war.
With Vice President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi the only
candidate in the Feb. 21 vote, Yemeni officials fear that a low
turnout will dent the legitimacy of the man expected to lead
Yemen during a two-year interim period when crucial decisions,
dealing with restructuring the armed forms and introducing
constitutional reforms, are expected to be taken.
"Your vote protects Yemen," read a giant poster hung in the
capital Sanaa, depicting a smiling woman in a pink headscarf as
she places her ballot into a voting box.
Abdul Wahhab al-Qudsi, head of the electoral commission's
external relations, said preparations for the vote were in full
swing. "(Our) main committee has gone to different provinces and
the subcommittee will go off this weekend," he told Reuters.
It will be the first time in 33 years that a candidate other
than Saleh -- now in the United States for treatment of injuries
sustained in an assassination attempt last year -- will head the
impoverished Arab state, located along key oil shipping routes.
Yemen is trying to recover from months of mass anti-Saleh
protests and factional fighting that have allowed al Qaeda's
regional wing to seize swathes of south Yemen and Shi'ite Muslim
Houthi rebels to carve out their own domain in the north.
The United States and top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, fearing
that instability will allow al Qaeda to expand its base of
operations in Yemen, are counting on elections to bring security
back to the country and avert the threat of outright civil war.
Many Yemenis feel the same way. "We will vote in order to
avoid war," Abdullah Mutlah said as he sold his customers qat --
a mild narcotic plant used widely across Yemen.
CHEATED
Others said they felt cheated by the election, regarding it
as a waste of time and money.
"Why are there elections if there is no competition?"
shopkeeper Saddam Abdullah said. "Why are millions of riyals
being spent on elections whose results are already known?"
Despite all the preparations and costs, some Yemenis worry
that the elections may not spawn a peaceful transition.
Analysts said that some of the governments that backed the
transition accord worry that a national unity government,
comprised of Saleh's People's Congress Party and the
opposition's Joint Meeting Parties, would like a low turnout.
"Some of the countries that promoted the initiative feel
that both sides want a weak win for Hadi so that they can
blackmail him," Yemeni political analyst Ali Hasan said.
Yemeni officials said Washington would not tolerate attempts
to upset Hadi's ascension to the presidency.
"The American administration told representatives of (both
sides within the unity government) that... the U.N. Security
Council will strongly confront any attempts to keep Hadi from
being elected as the country's president," a Yemeni minister who
attended a meeting with U.S. officials last week told Reuters.
