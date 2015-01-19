(Updates with output from Shabwa field, Belhaf gas facility
ADEN Jan 19 Oil companies in Yemen's Hadramout
and Shabwa provinces, including the main gas export facility at
Belhaf, have suspended operations amid protests over the seizure
of a presidential aide by Shi'ite fighters who control the
capital Sanaa, local officials said on Monday.
The Shi'ite Houthis seized President Abd-Rabbu Mansur Hadi's
chief of staff, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, a native of the southern
Shabwa province, on Saturday amid a dispute over a proposed new
constitution that threatens to bring down the government.
"Several oil firms with small production capacities have
shutdown their operations in protest of the kidnapping," a local
official in Shabwa told Reuters.
Another official said all oil companies in Shabwa had
suspended work as part of an understanding with the local
tribesmen, who have been angered by bin Mubarak's seizure.
Crude production from Yemen's Masila oilfields in Hadramout
province also stopped due to protests over bin Mubarak's
seizure, labour union officials told Reuters by telephone from
the eastern Hadramout province.
Yemen is a small producer with proven oil reserves of around
3 billion barrels, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA).
Yemen has two primary crude streams, the light and sweet
Marib stream and the medium-gravity and more sulfur-rich Masila
stream. According to the government, the southeast Masila Basin
holds more than 80 percent of the country's total reserves, an
EIA report said.
The decision to shutdown production came following tribal
leaders contacting the oil firms and giving them instructions,
the officials said.
Yemen's only gas terminal of Belhaf in Shabwa also stopped
its operations after foreign experts were evacuated from the
facility late on Sunday, the sources added.
Total is the biggest investor in Yemen's gas
export industry through its 40 percent shareholding in Yemen
LNG; U.S.-based Hunt Oil has 17 percent, state-run Yemen Gas Co
17 percent and Korea Gas Corp (Kogas) 6 percent.
On Monday, Houthi rebels led violent clashes in Sanaa in a
district that houses the country's president and other high
level security officials.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mokhashaf; Writing by Sami Aboudi;
Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)