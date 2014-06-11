* Hadi names new foreign, finance and oil ministers
* Hundreds protest in the capital over power cuts
* Troops raid TV station close to former president
SANAA, June 11 Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi replaced several top ministers on Wednesday amid
rising popular discontent driven in part by power cuts and high
prices.
The changes announced by state news agency Saba included new
finance, oil, electricity and foreign ministers, among others.
Wealthy Gulf neighbors and the West fear for the stability
of Yemen, which shares a long border with the world's top oil
exporter, Saudi Arabia. Washington has stepped up support for
the government and military and launched deadly drone strikes on
suspected al-Qaeda militants there.
The reshuffle was unlikely to immediately assuage anger in
Yemen's 25 million population - 40 percent living on less than
$2 per day - who have struggled with weeks of power cuts and
long queues to fill their cars with fuel.
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Hadi's house in the
capital Sanaa on Wednesday before the decree reforming the
government, angry at a city-wide power cut about to enter its
third day.
"Leave us, leave us, down with the corrupt leader!"
residents chanted in front of Hadi's house in the Yemeni capital
of Sanaa.
"This failure by the government has turned our lives into
hell: no electricity, no gasoline or water. They have to leave
us right away," said protester Mohamed Sharaf.
NEW MINISTERS
Impoverished Yemen, a U.S. ally, has been plagued by
violence since 2011 mass protests against the rule of veteran
leader Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was forced to resign.
The blackouts in the capital, widely blamed on the sabotage
of oil pipelines by armed tribesmen with grievances against the
government, is among the longest dark spells in almost three
years of patchy electricity supply since Arab Spring protests
unseated Saleh.
The pipeline attacks have deprived the state of revenue to
buy fuel products, increasing the cost of food in the one of the
Arab world's poorest countries.
Sanaa's two million residents have been forced to light
their homes with candles or private generators, fuel for which
is increasingly expensive.
Hadi appointed Yemen's U.N. Ambassador Jamal Abdullah
Al-Sallal to the post of foreign minister, making his
predecessor Abu Bakr al-Qirbi - a veteran diplomat under Saleh -
a member of parliament.
Hadi also named Mohammed Zamam finance minister and Ahmed
Abdul Qader Shayyeh oil minister.
Earlier on Wednesday, presidential guardsmen loyal to Hadi
raided a television station considered close to ousted President
Saleh, an adivsor to the former president told Reuters.
A government official told Reuters the operation came as a
response to the Yemen Today channel's "incitement to
disturbances."
A revolt by Shi'ite militants in the north, secessionist
unrest in the south and al-Qaeda militancy across the country
has sapped Yemen's economy, as oil and water resources decline.
Security forces have struggled to face down the insurgents
or to prevent the attacks on oil and electricity facilities.
