ADEN Feb 10 Yemen's rising fuel import bill
surged past its declining revenues from oil exports in 2013,
central bank data showed on Monday, putting increasing pressure
on government finances.
Yemen, one of the Arab world's poorest countries, relies on
oil exports to finance up to 70 percent of its budget.
But frequent attacks on its oil infrastructure over the past
two years has slashed exports and led to a rise in fuel imports
for the domestic market.
Yemen's oil product imports more than doubled to 18.4
million barrels in 2013 at a cost of $2.93 billion, while the
government's oil revenues slumped by $833 million to $2.66
billion, according to a report published by Yemen's central
bank.
Its oil pipelines have been blown up many times by tribesmen
or Islamist militants since long-serving President Ali Abdullah
Saleh was forced to step down in 2011.
This has piled unprecedented pressure on Yemen's already
shaky public finances and made it more difficult for the
cash-strapped government to restore order.
The report said the government's share of oil output was 24
million barrels in 2013, down from 31 million in 2012.
Yemen's average oil export price was $114.59 a barrel last
year, up from $111 in 2012, the bank said.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; writing by Sami Aboudi;
editing by Daniel Fineren and Jane Baird)