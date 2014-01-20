* Yemen dogged by sectarian fighting
* Sunnis, Shi'ite rebels trying to implement ceasefire
SANAA Jan 20 At least 12 people were killed in
northern Yemen overnight after Sunni Muslim tribesmen fought
with a Shi'ite group which was trying to capture a mountain,
tribal sources said on Monday.
The fighting in Yemen's Omran province is the latest in a
series of deadly confrontations in the north between Shi'ite
Houthis and their Sunni rivals, who include local tribes and
Salafi Islamists.
Months of intense sectarian fighting have cast a shadow over
national reconciliation efforts in Yemen, a neighbour of major
oil exporter Saudi Arabia and home to one of al Qaeda's most
active wings.
Eight Houthis and four members of the pro-Salafi Al Ahmar
clan were killed late on Sunday after the Shi'ite rebels tried
to seize the mountain, the local Sunni tribal sources said.
It was not immediately possible to independently confirm the
clashes.
The two sides have been trying to implement a ceasefire
agreed earlier this month, under which the Salafis have
relocated to the Red Sea port city of Hudaida, more than 250 km
(155 miles) away.
While the ceasefire was largely holding across most of
northern Yemen, clashes have continued in more remote areas in
Omran, where fighters are trying to gain control of territory,
the sources added.
The adjacent Saada province is the base for a long-running
Houthi uprising against the Yemeni government in Sanaa, which
the rebels say discriminates against them.
The Sunni-Shi'ite conflict has compounded the challenges
facing Yemen, a U.S. ally and the poorest Arab country.
It is also struggling with a separatist movement in the
south, where mainly Islamist militants took advantage of a
popular uprising in 2011 to strengthen their hold on some areas.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Sylvia Westall;
editing by Sami Aboudi and Gareth Jones)