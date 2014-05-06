ADEN, Yemen May 6 Yemeni government forces
waging an offensive against al Qaeda pushed into a militant
stronghold in the south after insurgents blew up a government
building there with some then withdrawing, the Defence Ministry
said on Tuesday.
Since 2012, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula's main Yemen
base has been in the mountainous al-Mahfad area of Abyan
province where militants had fled after the army, with U.S.
help, drove them from towns they seized during a chaotic
national uprising in 2011.
Major powers are keen on Yemen curbing Islamist insurgents
and restoring order in the south to prevent threats to No. 1 oil
exporter Saudi Arabia next door and the risk of Yemen being used
as a springboard for attacks on Western targets.
The Defence Ministry's website quoted an official military
source as saying soldiers and allied tribal militias known as
popular committees had crossed into al-Mahfad.
"The source said al Qaeda elements blew up the government
building in al-Mahfad," the defence ministry cited the source as
saying, and some militants had fled the area afterwards.
The Yemeni army is waging a concerted offensive against
insurgents in some of the most impenetrable regions of the
Arabian Peninsula state.
The offensive follows a series of air strikes, including by
U.S. drones, against insurgent bastions that killed some 65
fighters. Last week a Yemeni official and tribal source
confirmed the killing of the head of the AQAP cell in al-Mahfad.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Yara Bayoumy;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)