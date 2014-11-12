* Shi'ite Houthis, Sunni tribes clash in central Yemen
* Houthis expanding across Yemen despite new government
* US drone kills suspected al Qaeda militants in south
SANAA, Nov 12 At least 33 people have been
killed in central Yemen in fighting in the past two days between
Shi'ite Muslim Houthi fighters trying to expand their control
and Sunni tribes allied with al Qaeda, residents said on
Wednesday.
Separately, a U.S. drone killed seven suspected al Qaeda
militants in southern Yemen while they were on their way to
carry out an attack, Yemeni military sources said.
The expansion of the Houthis, who hail mainly from northern
Yemen, has unsettled Sunni tribes in central al-Bayda province,
threatening to provoke sectarian conflict.
Residents reported intense fighting in the Qifa area, home
to powerful al-Bayda Sunni tribes who joined hands with the
local al Qaeda wing, Ansar al-Sharia, to halt the Houthi
advance.
In the city of Radda in the same province, which fell to the
Houthis earlier this month, a car bomb apparently targeting a
local tribal leader allied with the Houthis was blown up safely
before it reached its intended destination, residents said.
They said the vehicle was halted by a security barrier
erected some distance from the home of Sheikh Mohammed Muqbel
al-Aywei and his followers blew it up without casualties.
Yemen, a U.S. ally which shares a long border with the
world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has been engulfed in
political turmoil since mass protests ousted its veteran
president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, in 2011.
The Houthis, who captured the Yemeni capital Sanaa almost
without a fight in September and forced the government to
resign, are continuing to expand across the country despite the
formation of a new government bringing in supporters of the
group and representatives of southern Yemeni separatists.
The Houthis have objected to some members of Prime Minister
Khaled Bahah's new team, saying they do not meet criteria agreed
in a September power-sharing deal.
On Monday, two people were killed in a clash between Houthi
fighters and security guards at Sanaa airport over who has the
right to control security at the terminal.
In the southern Shabwa province, Yemeni military sources
said a U.S. drone destroyed a Hilux truck carrying at least
seven militants on their way to an attack in the city of Azzan.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula often attacks government
troops in southern Yemen, which sometimes draws drone strikes.
Washington acknowledges using drones in Yemen but does not
comment publicly on the practice.
(Reporting by Mohamemd Ghobari and Reyam Mukhashaf in Aden,
writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Gareth Jones)