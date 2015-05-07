* Ships face long queues to get into ports
* Many shipping lines have cut services to Yemen due to
fighting
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, May 7 Merchant vessels are taking weeks
to deliver vital food supplies to Yemen as Saudi-led coalition
warships search for arms bound for Iran-allied Houthi fighters
and heavy fighting disrupts shipments in a worsening
humanitarian crisis.
The conflict has hurt imports to Yemen, where about 20
million people or 80 percent of the population, are estimated to
be going hungry.
The Arabian peninsula's poorest country, Yemen imports more
than 90 percent of its food, including most of its wheat and all
its rice - most of it by sea. It faces increasing problems as
many shipping companies have pulled out and those still willing
to bring cargoes in face a long wait to get navy clearance.
The prospect of a humanitarian emergency has added to
international pressure on Saudi Arabia to bring its military
campaign to a close.
Riyadh is leading a coalition of Sunni Muslim states in
support of exiled president Abd-Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi against
the Houthis, fighters from the Shi'ite minority, who have
emerged as the country's most powerful force since seizing the
capital last year.
Before the fighting, entering and discharging at Yemen's
ports would have taken a few days at most. Picking up deliveries
from the ports is also taking longer now as logistical networks
are increasingly strained by the violence and fuel shortages.
At least 10 merchant ships carrying wheat and other food
commodities are still waiting offshore to discharge at Yemen's
functioning ports of Salif and Hodaida on the Red Sea - some of
them stuck for at least two weeks, according to ship and port
tracking data, and confirmed by industry sources.
Three vessels carrying corn, rice and other foodstuffs were
currently discharging in Hodaida and Salif - a process that took
weeks for some, tracking data showed. While two other ships -
both carrying wheat - had waited for over 10 days before being
diverted to other destinations, data showed.
"It will remain slow and complex to bring ships into Yemen
for some time to come," an international commodities trade
source said. "There is no timeframe for how long you can wait
before getting clearance, and the fighting inside Yemen is
getting worse ever day. On top of that there are payment
hiccups. This is a high risk trade."
Trade sources said Hodaida port was operating at a slower
capacity as many foreign workers had fled, which was hampering
operations.
Last week airstrikes by Saudi-led coalition jets on Houthi
targets came close to the port of Salif for a second time in
days. One cargo vessel, the Lycavitos, carrying 47,250 tonnes of
wheat, was discharging part of its cargo in Salif at the time
and "felt the tremors" from the sorties, which were 4 km away,
the ship owner's agent said.
"The stevedores fled the port area but we were able to
complete discharging with no damage to the vessel," Helikon
Shipping Enterprises Ltd said.
Helikon said the Lycavitos was still waiting for clearance
to dock at Hodaida to deliver the rest of the cargo along with
nine other vessels, which were drifting in sea lanes off the
coast.
"There is no guidance or timeline given by the coalition
naval forces regards when clearance might be given," Helikon
said.
Trade sources said another vessel carrying wheat took two
weeks to get approval to part discharge at Salif and then had to
undergo another inspection to be able to unload its remaining
cargo at Hodaida.
"Armed forces went on board to check thoroughly and it was
given permission to sail for Hodaida at 2105 hours on April 30.
But that was revoked within one hour at 2200 hours by the same
warship," another trade source said.
"Even after explaining that this vessel is only carrying
wheat, the coalition forces clearly refused the vessel to sail
to Hodaida. The vessel is still waiting for approval."
Saudi Arabia on Thursday proposed a five-day humanitarian
truce in Yemen, but said a ceasefire depended on the Houthi
militia and its allies also agreeing to lay down arms.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry welcomed the proposal and
added that neither Saudi Arabia nor the United States was
talking about sending ground troops into Yemen.
MORE HARDSHIP
Abdelbari Taher, a Yemeni writer and resident in the capital
Sanaa, said life for ordinary people was deteriorating.
"The situation in Yemen is catastrophic, especially in light
of the lack of fuel products. There are no bakeries, traffic is
grinding to a halt and water services are stopping," he told
Reuters.
"The (Saudi) blockade was supposed to be used to prevent
arms from reaching Yemen. But instead, everything is being
prevented from entering, including humanitarian supplies. There
is increasing discontent among Yemenis."
Trade sources looking to bring in food said the situation
was unlikely to change for now.
"The logistical problems are not going to get any easier at
the moment given also the lack of fuel and frequent power
shortages," the commodities trade source said.
A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies
in the past weeks, and the U.N.'s World Food Programme has said
its monthly fuel needs have leapt from 40,000 litres a month to
1 million litres.
(Additional reporting by Sami Aboudi in Dubai and Michael Hogan
in Hamburg; Editing by Peter Graff)