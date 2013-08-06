(Updates death toll to nine)
SANAA Aug 6 At least nine Yemeni military
personnel were killed on Tuesday when tribesmen shot down an
army helicopter in central Yemen where gunmen had repeatedly
blown up oil pipelines, a military source said.
The government has been frustrated by repeated attacks on
Yemen's main oil export pipeline, often carried out by
disgruntled tribesmen seeking personal gain or trying to force
authorities to release jailed relatives.
A Yemeni military source said a brigadier general, who had
commanded a military brigade, six of his military escorts and
two crewmen from the military helicopter were killed when the
aircraft came down while on a reconnaissance flight in the
central Maarib province.
Government sources had earlier put the death toll at six.
Witnesses said the helicopter was engaging armed tribesmen
when it was shot down.
"The helicopter was firing from a low altitude at armed
tribesmen accused of blowing up the oil pipeline," one witness
said. "The gunmen fired back with a machinegun and it crashed."
Defence Ministry officials could not immediately be reached
for comment.
One of the most impoverished countries in the Arab world,
Yemen faces a host of challenges as it tries to restore state
authority nearly two years after long-serving President Ali
Abdullah Saleh was forced to step down in 2011.
The country of 25 million depends on oil revenues for
between 60 and 70 percent of its state budget. The last pipeline
attack, on Saturday, came less than a week after it was repaired
following a similar bombing.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing
by Jon Boyle and Sonya Hepinstall)