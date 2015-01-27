SANAA Jan 27 Yemen's Houthi movement has freed
the presidential chief of staff, whom it seized on Jan. 17
during a power struggle with then President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi, Houthi official Ali al-Quhoom and two government officials
said on Tuesday.
The seizure of the aide, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, helped
plunge Yemen into political crisis, resulting in clashes between
the Houthis and President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's presidential
guards that prompted the president and the government to resign.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi and Yara Bayoumy, Editing by William
Maclean and Dominic Evans)