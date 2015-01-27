SANAA Jan 27 Yemen's Houthi movement has freed the presidential chief of staff, whom it seized on Jan. 17 during a power struggle with then President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Houthi official Ali al-Quhoom and two government officials said on Tuesday.

The seizure of the aide, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, helped plunge Yemen into political crisis, resulting in clashes between the Houthis and President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's presidential guards that prompted the president and the government to resign. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi and Yara Bayoumy, Editing by William Maclean and Dominic Evans)