SANAA, July 23 Yemen's president on Wednesday
visited a town close to the capital that was captured by Shi'ite
Muslim Houthi fighters this month, and said all sides had agreed
to allow the state to retake control, state news agency Saba
reported.
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi went to Amran, 50 kms (30
miles) north of Sanaa, to check on efforts to "return the
situation in the city to normal and address the effect of the
unfortunate events of armed confrontation that took place
recently," Saba said.
The fighting killed at least 200 people, displaced more than
35,000 and increased concerns of further turmoil in a country
also struggling with a secessionist movement in its south and
attacks by Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
Hadi said all parties had agreed to withdraw fighters from
Amran province. He also pledged 5 billion rials ($23.3 million)
to rebuild property damaged in the fighting, Saba reported.
The Houthis rebels, named after their leader's tribe, have
said their fight was against rivals loyal to the Islamist Islah
party - which has links to the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood - rather
than the government, and that they had no intention of attacking
Sanaa.
Yemeni analyst Abdulghani al-Iryani, said Hadi's visit was
likely to bolster the Houthis.
"This underlines the government's position that the fighting
in Amran is not between the state and the Houthi movement but
between Islah and tribal allies and the Houthis," he told
Reuters.
Earlier this month, the Houthis handed back an army camp
they had captured in Amran to the government, a move seen as an
attempt to defuse tensions.
In a sign of continuing instability elsewhere in Yemen, five
government soldiers were killed when they confronted tribesmen
trying to stop engineers repairing an oil pipeline blown up
earlier this month, a local official said.
Tribesmen bombed the main oil export pipeline in the restive
Maarib province in central Yemen on July 12, depriving the
impoverished country from an important source of revenue.
Two tribesmen were killed in Wednesday's clash, the official
said. "The army has instructions to open the road by force for
the engineers, and the situation is tense," he added.
The Maarib pipeline carries around 70,000-110,000 barrels
per day of Marib light crude from Safer oilfields to Ras Isa oil
terminal on the Red Sea, the official said. It was repaired in
late May after a previous attack by tribesmen.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Angus McDowall; Writing by
Sami Aboudi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)