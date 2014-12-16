SANAA Dec 16 An aide to Yemen's President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi said on Monday that the Shi'ite Houthi
faction was plotting to bring down the government, after the
group accused the president of sanctioning corruption and
demanded to monitor state spending.
The Houthis took control of Yemen's capital Sanaa on Sept.
21 and have penetrated state institutions, but Hadi remains
head of state. He has since been trying to appease the group
while also working to shore up the authority of the state.
Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, in a speech to tribal
leaders on Monday evening at his headquarters in Sanaa, said the
president was at the forefront of corruption in the country.
"During the popular revolution and the popular escalation,
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was at the forefront of the
forces of corruption in insulting the Yemeni people,"
Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said, referring to anti-government
protests led by the group before it captured the capital.
"I here tell him that the Yemeni people is truly a great
people, forgiving and generous, but they will not be indifferent
forever," he added in a speech at his stronghold in Saada in
northern Yemen. He was speaking to leaders of the Khawlan, one
of the tribes that supported his movement in its gradual rise to
prominence.
A senior source at Hadi's office, asked for his reaction,
said the speech showed the Houthis were plotting to bring down
Hadi's administration and "complete their takeover of the
state".
"The speech was void of the political dialogue (necessary to
address) the head of state and therefore we expect that the
group (Houthis) has prepared another plot similar to the one it
had when it captured Sanaa," the official, who asked not to be
identified, told Reuters.
Houthi said committees he had set up to oversee ministries
after Sanaa's fall had uncovered attempts by unidentified
officials to conduct an inventory of state assets and to "divide
billions" of rials among themselves in the process.
He also demanded that the 2015 state budget be subject to
"close review in order to stop it being an additional massive
support for the corrupt and abusers".
The Houthi leader demanded that the government turn over
control of state bodies to "rebels to monitor, follow up and
ensure that people's funds are not wasted."
"Fighting corruption is a primary issue and there is no
wavering from that ...," he said.
Hadi's administration is due to draw up the 2015 budget but
the Houthis are trying to exert influence via committees they
have set up.
The Houthis, officially known as Ansarullah, say their
September move on Sanaa was aimed at rooting out corruption and
bringing fairness in national politics.
They have friendly ties to Iran, the main Shi'ite power in
the region and foe of Saudi Arabia and other Sunni monarchies of
the Gulf. Their Zaydi Shi'ite sect is related to but separate
from the sect practiced in Iran.
The group captured Sanaa almost unopposed on Sept. 21 and
has since expanded south and west of the capital, where they
have faced resistance from Sunni Muslim tribes and al Qaeda.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing
by William Maclean and Susan Fenton)