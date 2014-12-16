* Move sets stage for showdown between Hadi and Houthis
* Houthis demand monitoring of state spending
* Gunmen stop new chief of staff from entering his office
(Recasts with army chief stopped from entering his office)
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Dec 16 Houthi fighters prevented Yemen's
new army chief from entering the defence ministry on Tuesday in
a fresh show of power, a day after the Shi'ite faction accused
the president of promoting corruption and demanded that it
oversee state funds.
The escalation of tension between Houthis who control the
Yemeni capital Sanaa and Western-backed President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi raises the prospect of open confrontation after
months in which Hadi sought to appease the group.
Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, in a speech to tribal
leaders late on Monday at his northern Saada stronghold, said
Hadi was a leading player in the country's corruption.
"During the popular revolution and the popular escalation,
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was at the forefront of the
forces of corruption," he said, referring to anti-government
protests led by the group before it captured the capital.
"The Yemeni people ... will not be indifferent forever".
A senior aide at the president's office said the speech
showed the Houthis, who have penetrated state institutions since
seizing Sanaa in September, were plotting to bring down Hadi's
administration and "complete their takeover of the state".
"We expect that the group has prepared another plot similar
to the one it had when it captured Sanaa," the official, who
asked not to be identified, told Reuters.
Houthi said committees he had set up to oversee ministries
since Sanaa's fall had uncovered attempts by unidentified
officials to conduct an inventory of state assets and to "divide
billions" of rials among themselves in the process.
He also demanded that the 2015 state budget be subject to
"close review" and that the government turn over control of
state bodies to "rebels to monitor, follow up and ensure that
people's funds are not wasted."
"Fighting corruption is a primary issue and there is no
wavering from that," he said.
Western powers have been worried about the volatile
situation in Yemen, which shares a long border with oil giant
Saudi Arabia, and which is also fighting al Qaeda militants and
separatists in the south.
"Abdel-Malek al-Houthi's speech points to an impending
confrontation with the authorities. No one knows exactly where
it may lead," said Ali Saif, a Yemeni analyst.
On Tuesday, witnesses said Houthi fighters barred General
Hussein Khairan, the army chief appointed by Hadi last week over
Houthi objections, from entering his office.
They have friendly ties to Iran, the main Shi'ite power in
the region and foe of Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia. Their Shi'ite
Zaydi sect is related to Iran's dominant sect.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing
by William Maclean and Dominic Evans)