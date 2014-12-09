* Houthis take over Yemen capital after protests
* Group sets up checkpoints, penetrates ministries
* Al Qaeda recruitment benefits from rivals' rise
By Yara Bayoumy and Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Dec 9 It was Waddah al-Hitari's beard
that killed him. Militiamen on the streets of Yemen's capital
shot him dead one Friday because he looked like a terrorist,
colleagues of the young doctor said.
Hitari was killed by a member of the Houthis, an armed
Shi'ite faction whose fighters had swept down from the north and
stunningly captured Sanaa from the army about a month earlier.
Their arrival following anti-government protests threatens
to further destabilise Yemen, already wracked by political
turmoil since the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011.
The Houthis are fighting al Qaeda, two commanders have been
sanctioned by the United States, and the group is viewed as
Shi'ite Iran's ally in its proxy war with Saudi Arabia, which
has suspended aid to Yemen since the Houthis arrived.
While the Houthis have stamped their authority on the
capital, they are by no means universally popular and were
understandably jumpy when they spotted Dr Hitari that Friday in
October.
A day earlier, a suicide bomber had blown up a Houthi
checkpoint in Sanaa, killing 47 people in an attack claimed by
al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
"They said he looked like a terrorist. We told them he was a
doctor," said Mostafa al-Nadish, a colleague of Hitari,
referring to the doctor's beard.
Nadish said the shooter thought Hitari may have been armed.
Afterwards, the Houthis negotiated a blood money deal with
Hitari's father.
As judge, jury and executioner, the Houthis have left no
doubt they are the new power players in Yemen, leaving the West
and neighbouring Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia, with a
new problem in an already turbulent region.
Yemen, like Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, is now at the heart of
a battle for regional influence between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
And despite persistent U.S. drone strikes and millions of
dollars poured into training Yemen's counter terrorism forces,
AQAP remains a determined enemy, as highlighted by their killing
last week of American hostage Luke Somers.
The Houthi takeover has meant AQAP, who regard Shi'ites as
heretics, has attracted new recruits.
Widely seen as a failed state, Yemen remains one of the
gravest threats to stability in the Gulf and beyond, playing
host to an al Qaeda militancy determined to launch spectacular
attacks against the West.
POURING OUT ALCOHOL
While some Yemenis admire the Houthis' stance against
corruption, the group's heavy-handed tactics have angered many.
Since taking over on Sept. 21, the Houthis have penetrated
key state institutions.
How they managed to move in so quickly is not clear. One
theory was that some army units were not loyal to President Abd
Rabbu' Mansour Hadi.
A senior official in Yemen's defence ministry said: "The
units that were on the front line received verbal orders not to
engage in confrontation."
Now, Houthi checkpoints seem to be everywhere in Sanaa.
Young men with AK-47s peer at cars passing through
checkpoints where captured military vehicles carry signs saying:
"Death to America, Death to Israel".
"They have a representative in the finance department who
sits on the side and looks over all cheques before they are
processed," the defence official said. If he's not convinced, he
confiscates the cheque and throws it into a plastic bag.
"They have also started to appoint Houthi deputies as the
heads of important departments in the defence ministry," he
said.
Jane Marriott, Britain's ambassador to Yemen, said the U.K.
was also "picking up reports of Houthis running illegal
detention facilities and setting up their own court system".
Sanaa residents dislike Houthi security measures.
"It's just a humiliation," said a man called al-Qudsi,
referring to the rigours of passing through Houthi checkpoints
on the way to work.
Even diplomats are not spared. At the airport, the Houthis
have forced some to empty bottles of alcohol considered to be
forbidden under Islam.
The German embassy complained to the Yemeni foreign ministry
that its diplomats had faced demands for up to $250 to pass
through the airport VIP hall, while the Chinese embassy said
customs officials tried to search the ambassador's personal
belongings, according to documents seen by Reuters.
RELATIONSHIP WITH IRAN
The Houthis deny they are copying the Iranian-backed
Hezbollah movement, the most powerful force in Lebanon.
But similarities in tactics, such as blocking the airport
road and setting up protest camps in the capital, have prompted
accusations that the Houthis get support from Iran.
Salah al-Sammad, a Houthi who advises the president, says
the group only assumed control to root out corruption, and will
leave once the government can provide security in Sanaa.
That assertion is greeted with some scepticism, and a senior
security official told Reuters that Iran sent weapons and money
to the Houthis, whose leaders had travelled to Iran and Lebanon.
Sammad denied receiving Iranian support.
But a large bomb at the Iranian ambassador's residence last
week, claimed by AQAP, appeared also to be a message that the
Houthis have outstayed their welcome.
It is hard to see how Yemen can avoid sectarian conflict
between the Houthis and al Qaeda. The bomb at the Iranian
envoy's house may just be the beginning.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Giles Elgood)