* Ruling party proposes extending Saleh transition time
* Planes launch raids in south against militants
(Adds opposition reaction, attack on power cable, diesel
delivery)
SANAA/ADEN Sept 7 Yemen's ruling party on
Wednesday proposed changes to a power transfer deal that would
give President Ali Abdullah Saleh more time to leave office, in
the hope of ending a stalemate that has paralysed the country
while fighting rages with militants.
An official from an opposition coalition told Reuters the
parties would meet on Thursday to give their view of the
proposed changes, which would give Saleh 90 days instead of 30
to leave power once he signs the deal.
Saleh, who is in Saudi Arabia recovering from a June
assassination attempt, has defied months of mass protests
against his 33-year rule and confounded international efforts to
solve the crisis by repeatedly backtracking on the deal.
Last month, he gave the green light for his General People's
Congress party to amend the plan brokered by Yemen's Gulf
neighbours and it was approved after two days of discussions.
"We reached an agreement with difficulty ... There were
extremist elements who opposed the plan," said a party member
present at the conference who declined to give his name.
The United States and neighbouring oil giant Saudi Arabia,
wary that upheaval in Yemen could give al Qaeda's local branch
more leeway to operate, have pushed for Saleh to sign the Gulf
power transition plan, which has been amended several times.
The initiative looked dead in the water after Saleh three
times backed out of signing it at the very last minute.
Amendments approved by Saleh's party would have him transfer
his powers to his vice president, Abbd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, after
signing the deal but gives him three months to formally step
down, as opposed to 30 days previously.
After Saleh leaves, elections would be held and the
opposition would form an interim unity government for a two-year
transition period, retaining Hadi as interim president.
The government would use the time to draft a new
constitution and hold a dialogue with insurgent groups such as
Shi'ite Muslim rebels in the north and southern separatists.
The new plan also requires a restructuring of the military
within three months of Saleh signing the deal. Saleh's family
dominates the armed forces' high command. His son, Ahmed Ali
Saleh, who the opposition worries is being groomed to succeed
him, heads the elite Republican Guard.
AIR RAIDS IN SOUTH
Away from the negotiating table, violence raged on in the
south where fighters believed to belong to al Qaeda have seized
at least three towns, a local official said on Wednesday.
Warplanes bombed suspected militant strongholds in the
volatile southern province of Abyan on Wednesday, killing many,
including civilians in the city of Jaar, a local official said.
He was not able to give an estimate the number of casualties.
One resident said he counted 24 air strikes on the city and
that residents were leaving in droves to escape the bloodshed.
Tens of thousands of Yemenis have fled Abyan in recent
months as the army tries to regain control of lost ground.
Three militants were killed on Wednesday in a strike on the
coastal town of Shaqra, which Islamist fighters seized last
month, a security official said.
Opponents of Saleh accuse him of exaggerating the threat of
al Qaeda and even encouraging militancy to scare Washington and
Riyadh into backing him to avoid a breakdown into anarchy.
Also in the south, authorities repaired a power line on
Wednesday which had been attacked overnight, cutting electricity
to Aden and other cities, state media reported.
To help Yemen overcome an acute fuel shortage, due partly to
the unrest and attack on a pipeline, a vessel from the United
Arab Emirates delivered 44,000 tonnes of diesel to a port in
Aden, the Yemeni Defence Ministry said on its website.
