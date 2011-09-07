* Ruling party proposes extending Saleh transition time

* Planes launch raids in south against militants (Adds opposition reaction, attack on power cable, diesel delivery)

SANAA/ADEN Sept 7 Yemen's ruling party on Wednesday proposed changes to a power transfer deal that would give President Ali Abdullah Saleh more time to leave office, in the hope of ending a stalemate that has paralysed the country while fighting rages with militants.

An official from an opposition coalition told Reuters the parties would meet on Thursday to give their view of the proposed changes, which would give Saleh 90 days instead of 30 to leave power once he signs the deal.

Saleh, who is in Saudi Arabia recovering from a June assassination attempt, has defied months of mass protests against his 33-year rule and confounded international efforts to solve the crisis by repeatedly backtracking on the deal.

Last month, he gave the green light for his General People's Congress party to amend the plan brokered by Yemen's Gulf neighbours and it was approved after two days of discussions.

"We reached an agreement with difficulty ... There were extremist elements who opposed the plan," said a party member present at the conference who declined to give his name.

The United States and neighbouring oil giant Saudi Arabia, wary that upheaval in Yemen could give al Qaeda's local branch more leeway to operate, have pushed for Saleh to sign the Gulf power transition plan, which has been amended several times.

The initiative looked dead in the water after Saleh three times backed out of signing it at the very last minute.

Amendments approved by Saleh's party would have him transfer his powers to his vice president, Abbd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, after signing the deal but gives him three months to formally step down, as opposed to 30 days previously.

After Saleh leaves, elections would be held and the opposition would form an interim unity government for a two-year transition period, retaining Hadi as interim president.

The government would use the time to draft a new constitution and hold a dialogue with insurgent groups such as Shi'ite Muslim rebels in the north and southern separatists.

The new plan also requires a restructuring of the military within three months of Saleh signing the deal. Saleh's family dominates the armed forces' high command. His son, Ahmed Ali Saleh, who the opposition worries is being groomed to succeed him, heads the elite Republican Guard.

AIR RAIDS IN SOUTH

Away from the negotiating table, violence raged on in the south where fighters believed to belong to al Qaeda have seized at least three towns, a local official said on Wednesday.

Warplanes bombed suspected militant strongholds in the volatile southern province of Abyan on Wednesday, killing many, including civilians in the city of Jaar, a local official said. He was not able to give an estimate the number of casualties.

One resident said he counted 24 air strikes on the city and that residents were leaving in droves to escape the bloodshed.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have fled Abyan in recent months as the army tries to regain control of lost ground.

Three militants were killed on Wednesday in a strike on the coastal town of Shaqra, which Islamist fighters seized last month, a security official said.

Opponents of Saleh accuse him of exaggerating the threat of al Qaeda and even encouraging militancy to scare Washington and Riyadh into backing him to avoid a breakdown into anarchy.

Also in the south, authorities repaired a power line on Wednesday which had been attacked overnight, cutting electricity to Aden and other cities, state media reported.

To help Yemen overcome an acute fuel shortage, due partly to the unrest and attack on a pipeline, a vessel from the United Arab Emirates delivered 44,000 tonnes of diesel to a port in Aden, the Yemeni Defence Ministry said on its website. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa and Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden; Writing by Isabel Coles and Firouz Sedarat; Editing by Jon Boyle)