* Death toll rises to 54 in two days; some killed by snipers
* U.N. mediator arrives; Yemen promises probe into killings
* Protesters say determined to challenge troops for
territory
By Erika Solomon
SANAA, Sept 19 At least 54 people were killed
over two days in the deadliest crackdown yet on pro-democracy
protesters in Sanaa, triggering fierce gunbattles on Monday
between soldiers who had defected to the opposition and those
loyal to President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
Opposition forces said they agreed a truce with the
government, though several rounds of gunfire and an explosion
were heard in the Yemeni capital and a government official said
the two sides were still working on a ceasefire deal.
The military confrontation between opposition forces loyal
to defected General Ali Mohsen and government troops was
triggered by a government crackdown on two days of protests,
threatening a new and even more violent phase in the eight-month
standoff in Yemen.
Demonstrators ratcheted up their protests on Sunday to try
to break a stalemate, and government forces responded with heavy
fire, while snipers shot at protesters from rooftops.
At least 28 people were killed on Monday, raising the death
toll to 54 over two days.
Witnesses said government forces had traded heavy rifle and
missile fire with troops loyal to Mohsen, who defected following
an earlier crackdown in March which killed 52 people.
An escalation into outright military confrontation in Sanaa
has been a major concern for many in Yemen, who fear this will
make it even harder to reach a political settlement under which
Saleh would hand over power.
"Help me, oh my God look at this slaughter!" said a man
carrying the bloodied body of his small child, killed by
gunfire. "We were just in the car ... I stepped out to get some
food and left my two boys in the car. I heard the older one
scream. My little one was shot straight through the head."
"This is only going to get worse," one man shouted as he
fled a new protest camp, staked out by protesters on Sunday
night and attacked by snipers on Monday. Troops loyal to Mohsen
jumped in trucks and sped towards the heavy cracks of gunfire.
"We will come back to protest later. I am afraid, but this
is worth dying for," the man said. He was among hundreds rushing
back to the relative safety of protesters' original sit-in area,
dubbed Change Square, where they have camped out for 8 months to
demand an end to Saleh's 33-year rule.
Diplomats and Yemeni politicians scrambled on Monday to
speed up a long-stalled transition plan under which Saleh, who
is recovering in neighbouring Saudi Arabia from a June
assassination attempt, would hand over power
A source in Yemen's political opposition said they were
meeting with government officials and diplomats to try and push
through a deal. U.N. mediator Jamal bin Omar and Gulf
Cooperation Council Secretary General Abdbullatif al-Zayani
arrived in Sanaa on Monday and were expected to join the talks.
Zayani was expected to push for the signing of a
Gulf-brokered transition plan which Saleh backed out of three
times before.
"There's a possibility of trying to push through the Gulf
plan for signing this week," an opposition source said.
Saleh met Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah on Monday, the Saudi
state news agency SPA reported. It said only that the Yemeni
president had expressed his thanks for the king's hospitality.
SOME KILLED BY ROCKET-PROPELLED GRENADES
Medics said 187 protesters were wounded on Monday after a
dramatic escalation in violence which began with a huge
anti-government march on Sunday. At least 400 protesters and
police have died since the revolt began eight months ago.
Protesters had been planning to ratchet up demonstrations
this week. They said they expected a spike in bloodshed as they
pushed their marches into areas surrounded by government troops
in a bid to re-energise a languishing protest movement.
"We have known that this regime would kill its citizens,"
said Manea al-Mattari, from a leading council of youth
activists. "But we know we have to do this, let our blood spill
so the world notices how much Yemenis want their freedom."
Government troops closed down a southern entrance to Sanaa
in the evening, a witness said, a move likely aimed at stopping
armed tribesmen who back the opposition from entering the city.
The violence on Monday began when troops fired at an area
seized by protesters on Sunday night to force them back to
Change Square. A Reuters reporter saw snipers shooting from
rooftops into the throng of demonstrators. Some of the deaths
appeared to have been caused by rocket-propelled grenades.
Injured people were whisked on motorcycles to a mosque
transformed into a makeshift hospital, where ambulances were
arriving with shattered windows and pockmarked with bullet
holes. Copies of the Koran were laid on the chests of the dead.
As shelling and gunfire continued in Sanaa, pro-opposition
tribesmen said clashes had also surged in Arhab, a tribal area
north of the capital, after they attacked a military base there.
Further south, militants suspected of links to al Qaeda
clashed with the army in the Abyan provincial capital of
Zinjibar, just over a week after Yemen declared its troops had
"liberated" the city from Islamist fighters.
Saadaldeen Talib, a former opposition parliamentarian, said
he was concerned "complete disintegration and chaos might come
very soon."
"There is no new initiative to cool things off and the other
political players doubt that Saleh will abide by any terms that
are set," he said.
Mattari, of the youth council, said many protesters would
continue to escalate protests even if a Gulf deal was signed:
"We don't accept this deal, we'll keep escalating. The
opposition can accept this anyways after what's happened."
PROTESTER KILLINGS TO BE PROBED
In Geneva on Monday, Yemeni Foreign Minister Abubakr
al-Qirbi said Sunday's bloodshed would be investigated and
perpetrators would be prosecuted.
In a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council, he said: "The
government of Yemen expresses its sorrow and condemnation for
all acts of violence and bloodshed as those that happened
yesterday in Sanaa. The government will investigate and hold
accountable all those in charge of these acts."
Sanaa for months has been split between Mohsen's breakaway
troops and Saleh loyalist forces in a maze of checkpoints,
roadblocks and armoured vehicles.
Protesters on Monday managed to extend the territory of
their camp by around one kilometre after hundreds slept there
overnight. Mohsen's troops entered the area and were fortifying
it with sandbags.
The new staked-out area brought protesters and troops
backing them within 500 metres (1,650 feet) of the office of
Ahmed Ali Saleh, the president's son and head of the Republican
Guard units loyal to the government.
"I will go back out once the doctors check the wound," said
Dhuyazen al-Shiah, 23, whose eye was bandaged after bullet
fragments hit his face in Sunday's clashes.
"I do this because I was tired of living with no dignity. I
worked as a smuggler through Saudi Arabia because I couldn't
find a job here. I am committed to this now. I'll keep going and
either succeed or I'll die."
