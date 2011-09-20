* Death toll rises to 58 in three days; some killed by
snipers
* U.N. and GCC mediators arrive to try to salvage transition
deal
* Protesters say determined to challenge troops for
territory
By Erika Solomon and Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Sept 20 A rocket attack on a protest camp
in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Tuesday raised the death toll to at
least 58 in some of the deadliest violence to hit the Arabian
Peninsula country in eight months of pro-democracy
demonstrations.
Heavy shelling and machinegun fire rocked the city before
dawn as the violence shifted from a crackdown on protesters to a
military confrontation between troops loyal to President Ali
Abdullah Saleh and soldiers who have defected to the opposition.
Witnesses told Reuters at least three missiles struck the
camp just after morning prayers at around 5 a.m. (0200 GMT).
"The rockets hit some men walking outside past a market. I
have two dead," said Dr. Mohammed al-Qubati, director of a field
hospital at the protest camp on a site which the protesters have
nicknamed Change Square. He said 10 had been wounded.
"We were walking back from prayers. All of a sudden a rocket
hit close by from out of nowhere, and some people fell down. And
then a second one came and that's when we saw the two martyred,"
Manea al-Matari, a protest organiser told Reuters by phone.
More than 400 people have been killed since protests began
in January, and world powers fear chaos in Yemen, home to al
Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and bordering biggest oil
exporter Saudi Arabia, would raise risks for world oil supplies.
"Yemen was an ungovernable state four years ago and it
continues to be an ungovernable state," said Theodore Karasik,
security analyst at Dubai-based INEGMA.
"It's the worst possible scenario at the worst possible time
for security in the south of the Arabian Peninsula."
At least 56 people were killed on Sunday and Monday, said
doctors and witnesses, after demonstrators demanding an end to
Saleh's 33-year rule ratcheted up their protests.
Government forces responded to the demonstrations with heavy
fire, while snipers shot at activists from rooftops, Reuters
journalists said.
Opposition forces loyal to defected General Ali Mohsen
clashed with government troops on Monday, though it was unclear
who started the fighting. Mohsen, a top Yemeni general, dealt a
major blow to Saleh's regime when he and his troops defected
following an earlier crackdown in March which killed 52 people.
No one from the government was immediately available to
comment on the reports. Officials said on Monday that government
soldiers were not targeting protesters and blamed the bloodshed
on the opposition.
A witness close to the protest camp said Yemen's Republican
Guard forces had taken up a position on a mountain on Tuesday
and started shelling Mohsen's First Armoured Division base in
the city. The camp may have been hit by stray shells, he said.
WORST CASE SCENARIO
Diplomats, struggling for months to help the opposition and
government reach a political deal, have feared rising tensions
in the capital of the impoverished Arabian Peninsula state could
deteriorate into a full military confrontation.
Diplomats and Yemeni politicians scrambled on Monday to
speed up a long-stalled transition plan under which Saleh,
recovering in neighbouring Saudi Arabia from a June
assassination attempt, would step down.
A source in Yemen's political opposition said members were
meeting government officials and diplomats to try to push
through a deal. U.N. mediator Jamal bin Omar and Gulf
Cooperation Council Secretary General Abdbullatif al-Zayani
arrived in Sanaa on Monday and were expected to join the talks.
Zayani was expected to press for the signing of a
Gulf-brokered transition plan which Saleh backed out of three
times before.
"There's a possibility of trying to push through the Gulf
plan for signing this week," an opposition source said.
Protesters vowed to march again on Tuesday to condemn the
crackdown and lack of international response.
Several countries including the United States condemned the
violence but gave little indication of how they planned to put
pressure on Saleh.
"The United States regrets the deaths and injuries of many
people during protest marches in Sanaa yesterday. In this tense
situation, we call upon all parties to exercise restraint," the
U.S. embassy in Sanaa said on Monday.
The shelling on Tuesday, which initially centered on
Mohsen's base, spread to a wealthier neighbourhood in the city
later. A Reuters witness heard the crack of loud explosions in
Hadda, where several leading members of the powerful al-Ahmar
tribe have homes guarded by armed tribesmen who have clashed
with the government in recent days.
The Ahmar family threw its weight behind the protesters
several months ago. It was unclear who started the fighting in
Hadda on Tuesday.
