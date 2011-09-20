(Amends editing credit)
* Two killed when rockets hit protester camp in Sanaa
* Street battles kill four soldiers; 3-day death toll
reaches 62
* U.N., GCC mediators in desperate struggle to save
transition deal
By Erika Solomon
SANAA, Sept 20 Raging battles between heavily
armed loyalists and foes of Yemen's president killed six people
in the capital on Tuesday as a crisis over his violent crackdown
on popular unrest drifted towards civil war.
At least 62 people have been killed since Sunday when
frustration boiled over at President Ali Abdullah Saleh's
refusal to accept a mediated power transfer plan after suffering
serious wounds in a June assassination attempt.
That has turned the violence prevalent in a eight-month-old
street revolt against Saleh from shooting at protest crowds
increasingly into a military showdown between forces loyal to
him and troops and tribes who have defected to the opposition.
World powers fear that spreading chaos in Yemen, home to al
Qaeda's most powerful regional branch and flanking No. 1 oil
exporter Saudi Arabia, could imperil international oil shipping
and raise the risk of militant strikes on Western targets.
Heavy shelling and machinegun fire buffeted Sanaa before
dawn on Tuesday and unidentified snipers lurked in the upper
stories of buildings in the teeming capital Sanaa.
Four defector soldiers were killed in street fighting with
pro-Saleh forces and two civilians died when three rockets
crashed into a protest camp just after morning prayers at around
5 a.m. (0200 GMT), witnesses said.
"The rockets hit some men walking outside past a market. I
have two dead," said Dr. Mohammed al-Qubati, director of a field
hospital at the camp on a site which protesters have dubbed
Change Square. He said 10 people had been wounded.
"We were walking back from prayers. All of a sudden a rocket
hit close by from out of nowhere, and some people fell down. And
then a second one came and that's when we saw the two martyred,"
Manea al-Matari, a protest organiser, told Reuters by telephone.
More than 400 people have been killed since anti-Saleh
protests began in January, one of a string of pro-democracy
revolts in the Arab world that have toppled autocratic leaders
of Tunisia, Egypt and Libya and challenged Syria's power elite.
Saleh and his extended family have ruled impoverished Yemen
on the southern end of the Arabian Peninsula for 33 years.
Tuesday's shelling was centred on the base of defected
General Ali Mohsen and street fighting later spread for the
first time to a wealthier neighbourhood, Hadda, that is home to
both senior government officials and leading members of the
powerful al-Ahmar tribe that is aligned with the protesters.
It was unclear who started the fighting in Hadda.
A witness close to the protest camp said Yemen's Republican
Guard forces had dug in on a mountain on Tuesday and started
shelling Mohsen's First Armoured Division compound. The
protester camp may have been hit by stray projectiles, he said.
Crowds flocked to the sites of the blasts that killed the
two protesters. Stones were laid around a dark pool of blood
near a metal storefront that was ripped open. Around the corner,
tattered shoes lay scattered next to a patch of blood.
At the field hospital in Change Square, the wounded were
carried in on blood-streaked stretchers while doctors sought to
make room for more casualties.
Protesters thronged the streets on Tuesday and initially
headed towards the "Kentucky Roundabout", an area where they
have been trying to extend their reach, but were forced to turn
back by fighting between government and Mohsen forces.
An organiser of the street protesters said the retreat was a
tactical one and they would try again soon. "We're not afraid.
We're just waiting for the right moment," he told Reuters.
Government forces on Monday responded to escalating street
marches with heavy fire, while snipers shot at activists from
rooftops, according to Reuters witnesses.
Mohsen's forces clashed with pro-Saleh troops on Monday,
though it was unclear who started the fighting.
Mohsen, a top Yemeni general, dealt a major blow to Saleh
when he and his troops defected after a March attack on
demonstrators by security forces that killed 52 people.
Government officials denied on Monday that soldiers were
targeting protesters and blamed the bloodshed on the opposition.
A high-ranking ruling party official dismissed claims talks
were under way with the opposition to broker a ceasefire, saying
government forces had acted in self-defence.
"There are spoilers on both sides who are not looking for a
compromise or maybe aren't getting what they want from a
compromise," said April Longley Alley, senior analyst Arabian
Peninsula at the International Crisis Group in Abu Dhabi. "Maybe
they feel they could achieve more by escalating right now."
WORST CASE SCENARIO
Diplomats, struggling for months to help the opposition and
government reach a political deal, have feared rising tensions
in the capital of the impoverished Arabian Peninsula state could
deteriorate into open military conflict.
Diplomats and Yemeni politicians were scrambling to salvage
a long-stalled transition plan under which Saleh, recuperating
in neighbouring Saudi Arabia from the June attempt on his life,
would step down, yielding to a reform process.
A source in Yemen's political opposition said members were
meeting government officials and diplomats to try to push
through a deal. U.N. mediator Jamal bin Omar and Gulf
Cooperation Council Secretary General Abdbullatif al-Zayani
arrived in Sanaa on Monday and were expected to join the talks.
Zayani was expected to press for the signing of a
Gulf-brokered transition plan which Saleh backed out of three
times before. "There's a possibility of trying to push through
the Gulf plan for signing this week," an opposition source said.
Several countries including the United States condemned the
violence but have given little indication of how they planned to
put pressure on Saleh to relinquish power.
"The United States regrets the deaths and injuries of many
people during protest marches in Sanaa yesterday. In this tense
situation, we call upon all parties to exercise restraint," the
U.S. Embassy in Sanaa said on Monday.
For a TIMELINE on anti-Saleh protests, please click on
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)