* Two killed when rockets hit protester camp in Sanaa
* Street battles kill four soldiers; 3-day death toll
reaches 70
* U.N., GCC mediators in desperate struggle to save
transition deal
(Recasts, adds Arab League statement, deaths in Abyan)
By Erika Solomon
SANAA, Sept 20 Bursts of shelling threatened a
fragile new truce in Yemen's capital Sanaa late on Tuesday as
politicians scrambled to end the bloodiest fighting in eight
months of anti-government protests.
Both government forces and troops loyal to General Ali
Mohsen, who defected to pro-democracy protesters in March, vowed
to stand by a ceasefire ordered by Vice President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi.
But witnesses said two mortars hit the end of a street on
Tuesday evening where thousands of protesters were camping out
to demand an end to President Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33-year rule.
"The whole place shook with the explosion and clouds of dust
shot up in the air when the second mortar hit," protester Badr
Ali said.
The death toll has risen to around 70 since Sunday, when
protesters' frustration boiled over at Saleh's refusal to accept
a mediated handover plan. Saleh has been in Saudi Arabia since
June, where he had surgery on injuries that he suffered in an
assassination attempt.
The fighting between state troops and defected soldiers
began after tens of thousands of protesters marched on Sunday
close to a part of Sanaa controlled by government forces.
World powers fear that chaos in Yemen, home to al Qaeda's
most powerful regional branch and adjoining the world's biggest
oil exporter Saudi Arabia, could imperil oil shipping lanes and
raise the risk of militant strikes on Western targets.
Despite the violence, opposition and government sources said
talks were continuing over a Gulf-backed transition plan to ease
Saleh out of office, from which Saleh has backed out three
times.
U.N. mediator Jamal bin Omar and Gulf Cooperation Council
Secretary General Abdbullatif al-Zayani arrived in Sanaa on
Monday to boost efforts to get the deal signed.
A Western diplomat told Reuters mediators were trying to
hang on to the positive direction the talks had been taking only
a few days before the clashes.
During two days of chaos, Reuters reporters saw government
forces using heavy fire against street marches and snipers
shooting at protesters from rooftops.
TRADING BLAME
Government officials and opposition groups have traded
blame. But there appeared to be broad agreement that government
forces had clashed with those of the defected General Ali
Mohsen, who has pledged to defend protesters, after his men took
control of territory previously under government control.
The opposition said Mohsen's troops took the area to head
off security forces they believed would enter the protest camp.
A source at Mohsen's office said on Tuesday his forces would
hold fire at the vice president's request, but that the
protesters might be harder to control. "I don't think the youth
protesters can be reined in until this regime leaves power."
Some 400 protesters have been killed since protests began in
January.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on
Tuesday it had reports of shooting at al-Gomhori Hospital, one
of Sanaa's main hospitals, as violence reached "unprecedented"
levels in Yemen's capital.
Four defector soldiers were killed in street fighting with
pro-Saleh forces on Tuesday, and two civilians died when three
rockets crashed into a protest camp just after Tuesday morning
prayers at around 5 a.m. (0200 GMT), witnesses said.
"We were walking back from prayers. All of a sudden a mortar
hit close by from out of nowhere, and some people fell down. And
then a second one came and that's when we saw the two martyred,"
Manea al-Matari, a protest organiser, told Reuters by telephone.
The wounded were carried on blood-streaked stretchers to the
field hospital in the camp, which the protesters have named
"Change Square". Doctors said two had died, and two more
protesters were killed by what they believed were sniper shots.
Mohsen, a top Yemeni general, dealt a major blow to Saleh
when he and his troops defected after an attack on demonstrators
by security forces in March that killed 52 people.
"There are spoilers on both sides who are not looking for a
compromise or maybe aren't getting what they want from a
compromise," said April Longley Alley, senior Arabian Peninsula
analyst at the International Crisis Group in Abu Dhabi. "Maybe
they feel they could achieve more by escalating right now."
Separately, five militants and a soldier were killed in
fighting on Tuesday near Zinjibar, capital of Abyan province,
where al Qaeda-linked militants began seizing territory in
March, a local official and residents said.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Editing
by Kevin Liffey)