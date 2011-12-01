SANAA Dec 1 Yemen's opposition said it
agreed the lineup of an interim government on Thursday with
outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh's party, under a deal to
end a struggle over his fate that has brought the country close
to civil war.
However, progress on the deal crafted by Yemen's Gulf Arab
neighbours showed no signs of ending the bloodshed that has
stained 10 months of protests against Saleh, with at least 10
civilians and government troops dying in the country's
commercial capital, a hotbed of anti-Saleh demonstrations.
The plan's sponsors hope it can reverse a slide toward chaos
on the doorstep of the world's biggest oil exporter, Saudi
Arabia, and prevent al Qaeda's Yemeni branch from gaining a
foothold near shipping routes through the Red Sea.
An official of the Joint Meeting Parties, a bloc of
opposition parties that signed the power transfer plan in
Riyadh, said they had settled on a division of cabinet seats
between themselves and Saleh's General People's Congress (GPC).
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Saleh's party would take portfolios including defence, foreign
affairs and oil, while the opposition would get the interior,
finance and education ministries.
The prospective government would lead the country to a
presidential election that Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, the vice
president to whom Saleh has transferred his powers, has set for
Feb. 21, 2012.
Opposition sources also said they had given Hadi a list of
their choices for a military council tasked with running the
army until a new president is elected. The list included former
defence and interior ministers, and army commanders who turned
on Saleh.
Under the Gulf initiative signed by Saleh, a body will be
set up to restructure the armed forces. Saleh's son Ahmed
commands the Republican Guard, one of the best equipped units.
A completed transfer of power would make Saleh the fourth
Arab leader to be toppled following mass protests that have
reshaped the political landscape of the Middle East.
SOUTHERN PROTEST CENTRE
In Taiz, about 200 km (120 miles) south of the capital
Sanaa, at least 10 civilians and soldiers were killed, medical
workers and security sources said.
Five civilians died in what residents said was shelling by
government forces overnight in Taiz, a centre of protests
ringed by troops loyal to Saleh as well as tribal forces and
troops who back the protesters.
"We are living in an atmosphere of real war. We couldn't
sleep from the intensity of the blasts. We came to the aid of
five residents of the quarter whose house a shell landed on,"
resident Abdullah al-Sharaabi told Reuters by telephone.
A security official dismissed the reports of the shelling of
residential areas as lies and said "armed elements" had attacked
several security checkpoints in the city.
Gunmen allied with opposition parties killed five soldiers
and wounded 15 others, a security source said.
Staff at al-Rawdah hospital said five civilians had been
killed and several injured. A field hospital in Taiz also
received 10 injured civilians.
"Saleh's forces, which are concentrated in various parts of
the city, fired shells on al-Manakh and al-Hasab and Bir Basha
districts and the shelling continued until the early hours of
Thursday morning," said lawyer Tawfeeq al-Shaabi, an activist in
the protest movement.
Protesters in Taiz and elsewhere have denounced the immunity
from prosecution Saleh and relatives would enjoy under the power
transfer deal.
Human Rights Watch said last week that up to 35 civilians
had been killed in Taiz since a U.N. Security Council resolution
in October that backed the call for a power transfer and
condemned the crackdown on protesters.
The group said most of those civilians were killed by
artillery fire from Yemeni government forces, and called on the
U.N. Security Council to freeze the assets of top Yemeni
officials and distance itself from any promises of immunity.
