SANAA Dec 2 Yemeni government forces
killed three people in the protest hotbed city of Taiz on
Friday, activists and medical workers said, and the man heading
a new government meant to prevent civil war in Yemen said it
could unravel if the killing went on.
The bloodshed in Taiz made clear that a political deal to
ease President Ali Abdullah Saleh from power has yet to defuse
violent political struggle, marked by 10 months of bloodstained
unrest, over the fate of Saleh and the impoverished country.
Yemen's Gulf Arab neighbours and their U.S. ally hope the
deal can reverse a drift toward chaos on the doorstep of the
world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, and stop al Qaeda's
Yemeni branch gaining a foothold near Red Sea shipping routes.
In Taiz in south Yemen, government forces shot dead three
civilians dead, protest leaders and medical workers said. At
least 12 civilians, government soldiers and anti-Saleh gunmen
were killed in Taiz in the previous several days.
The 12 dead in the city 200 km (120 miles) south of the
capital Sanaa included five civilians killed by pro-Saleh troops
during intense shelling of some Taiz neighbourhoods, according
to residents and medical workers.
Protesters in Taiz are ringed by troops loyal to Saleh as
well as tribal forces and troops opposed to him. Taiz's governor
called for a ceasefire late on Thursday.
Mohammed Basindwa, a former foreign minister designated by
opposition parties to lead a government to be split between them
and Saleh's party, said his side would rethink its commitment to
that pact if the killing in Taiz did not cease.
In a statement, Basindwa said the killing in Taiz was "an
intentional act to wreck the agreement" that opposition parties
signed along with Saleh, who had thwarted the deal brokered by
Yemen's Gulf neighbours on three prior occasions.
An official of the bloc of opposition parties that signed
the deal said on Thursday they had agreed a cabinet line-up with
Saleh's party and the bloc's spokesman said this could be
announced as early as Saturday.
The first official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Saleh's party would take portfolios including defence, foreign
affairs and oil, while the opposition would get the interior,
finance and education ministries.
A completed transfer of power would make Saleh the fourth
Arab autocrat to be toppled by mass public protests that have
reshaped the political landscape of the Middle East this year.
RIGHTS GROUP CALLS FOR FREEZE OF ASSETS
The prospective government is supposed to shepherd Yemen
towards a presidential election that Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, the
vice president to whom Saleh has transferred his powers, has set
for Feb. 21, 2012.
Opposition sources also said they had given Hadi a list of
their choices for a military council tasked with running the
army until a new president is elected.
The list included former defence and interior ministers plus
army commanders who turned on Saleh.
Under the Gulf initiative signed by Saleh, a body will be
set up to restructure the armed forces. Saleh's son Ahmed
commands the Republican Guard, one of the best equipped units.
Protesters in Taiz and elsewhere have denounced the immunity
from prosecution that Saleh and his relatives would enjoy under
the power transfer deal.
Human Rights Watch said last week that up to 35 civilians
had been killed in Taiz since a U.N. Security Council resolution
in October that endorsed the call for a power transfer and
condemned the crackdown on protesters.
The group said most of those civilians were killed by
artillery fire from Yemeni government forces, and called on the
U.N. Security Council to freeze the assets of top Yemeni
officials and distance itself from any promises of immunity.
Any Saleh successor will face multiple overlapping conflicts
that have gained force during the political crisis, including
rising separatist sentiment in the south, which fought a civil
war with Saleh's north in 1994, and fighting with Islamists who
have seized territory in the southern province of Abyan.
An local official in Abyan said the head of a volunteer
force fighting Islamists was wounded and another person killed
when unidentified attackers hurled a bomb at him as he was en
route to Friday morning prayers in the city of Lawdar.
The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross
delegation in Yemen called on Thursday for immediate access to
conflict zones -- including one in northern Saada province,
calling the humanitarian situation dire.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Joseph
Logan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)