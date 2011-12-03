(Refiles to edit headline with no other changes to text)
* At least 17 killed in three days of shelling
* Differences arise over composition of military committee
* Local committee says ceasefire agreed
(Updates with ceasefire agreement, quotes)
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Dec 3 At least two Yemenis were
killed in a third day of shelling in the hotbed protest city of
Taiz on Saturday, residents said, before a ceasefire in clashes
between troops loyal to President Ali Abdullah Saleh and
opposition fighters which have killed 17 people.
Saleh handed over power last month to Vice-President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, as part of a deal to end 10 months of
protests against his 33-year-old rule that has paralysed Yemen.
But the violence has shown little sign of abating.
The governor of Taiz and opposition officials agreed a
ceasefire from 2 p.m. (1100 GMT) and the withdrawal of fighters
and heavy weapons following a call by Hadi, state news agency
Saba reported.
Residents said intermittent fighting could still be heard.
"A seven-storey building has been set on fire," Abdel-Jabbar
Mahmnoud told Reuters by telephone from the al-Hasab district in
Taiz.
He said residents had fled shelling by government forces
based at a security compound in the city.
Tens of thousands earlier defied the shelling to march in
the city centre demanding that Saleh be put on trial.
Residents said government forces used artillery, tanks and
rockets on Saturday in residential areas of Taiz, trapping about
3,000 families in the commercial hub some 200 km (120 miles)
south of the capital Sanaa.
Opposition fighters responded with medium and light fire,
they said.
Medics said two people were killed, one of them an activist
shot by a sniper during the demonstration. The second was a
bakery worker killed in front of his shop. Four people were also
wounded, including one woman.
An official from Saleh's party said the latest violence came
amid differences with opposition parties over the composition of
a military committee agreed last month as part of the
transitional deal following Saleh's handover of his powers.
Ten people died in fighting on Thursday, including five
government soldiers, and five more were killed on Friday, medics
and security sources have reported.
A rights centre run by the opposition put the death toll at
21 people.
Saba quoted security sources as saying that armed groups
were behind Friday's attacks on government facilities, including
the criminal investigations building, the regional branch of the
Immigration and Passports Department and a military camp.
The opposition blamed the army controlled by Saleh loyalists
and relatives.
Opposition officials on Friday contacted representatives of
the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council over the
fighting, they said.
Saba said British Foreign Secretary William Hague also told
Hadi in a telephone call on Friday that the UK was monitoring
the situation in Yemen, hoping that "the government of national
reconciliation, after it is formed, would ensure security and
stability in the capital and in the capitals of the provinces."
AGREEMENT IN DANGER
Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Basindwa, an opposition
leader, has warned that his side would rethink its commitments
under the transition deal if the fighting in Taiz did not stop.
In a statement, Basindwa said the bombardment was "an
intentional act to wreck the agreement" that opposition parties
signed along with Saleh, who had backed out of signing the deal
brokered by Yemen's Gulf neighbours three times.
Under the agreement, the military committee, headed by Hadi,
would run the armed forces and oversee the end of fighting and
the return of forces to barracks.
It would be made up of an equal number of people from
Saleh's General People's Congress (GPC) and the opposition Joint
Meeting Parties (JMP).
An official with the GPC said Saleh's party was not happy
about opposition nominees to the committee.
The opposition blamed the Taiz violence on what they said
was footdragging in forming the military committee.
"The vice president must act as a consensus president and be
responsible for implementing the operational mechanism without
delay," he told Reuters.
In separate violence, gunmen killed a colonel in the
intelligence service at a coffee shop in the city of Ghayl Ba
Wazir in Hadramout province, in southern Yemen, on Friday
evening, local officials said. A resident was also killed and
three were wounded in the attack, blamed on al Qaeda.
It was the latest in a series of attacks in recent months on
senior officers in the army and security forces in southern
Yemen.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Mokhashef in Aden, writing by
Sami Aboudi; Editing by David Cowell)