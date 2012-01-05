ADEN Jan 5 Eight militants and four
Yemeni soldiers were killed in clashes on Thursday, local
officials and medics said, near a southern provincial capital
seized by Islamist dissidents in May.
The twelve militants and soldiers were killed in the
suburbs of Zinjibar, in Abyan province where the militants have
seized several towns, while 11 months of protests against
President Ali Abdullah Saleh have pushed Yemen to the brink of
civil war.
"The bodies of the five soldiers and those of some of the
dead armed men have been moved to Aden's medical hospital," a
medic told Reuters in the southern port city.
The government says the militants are linked al Qaeda's
Yemen-based regional wing, which the United States has called
the most dangerouch branch of the militant network.
Saleh's opponents have accused him of ceding territory to
Islamists to bolster his assertion that his rule keeps al Qaeda
in check.
Neighbouring oil giant Saudi Arabia and Washington fear
that continued unrest in Yemen may embolden its al Qaeda wing,
which has claimed responsibility for operations that include a
failed plot to blow up a U.S.-bound passenger plane in 2009.
In Sanaa, Hamid al-Ahmar -- a tribal leader, wealthy
businessman and a member of the Islamist opposition party Islah
-- called for Saleh to be put on trial, opposing any move to
grant him immunity under a transition deal aiming to end nearly
a year of unrest in the poor Arabian Peninsula country.
The government's proposed immunity for Saleh is tentamount
to "neglecting the blood of the Yemeni people", Ahmar said in a
statement, referring to the hundreds killed during the protests.
Ahmar called for Saleh to be charged, echoing a demand
raised by demonstrators across Yemen since the transition deal
sponsored by the Gulf Arab states was signed in November to end
Saleh's 33-year rule.
Separately, Yemen's transport minister told Reuters on
Thursday Sanaa would renegotiate a joint venture agreement with
DP World to run the Aden container port,
accusing the Dubai-based operator of failing to fulfill its
obligations.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden and Mohammed Ghobari
in Sanaa; Writing by Firouz Sedarat; Editing by Matthew Jones)