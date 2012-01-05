(Updates toll, adds quote)
ADEN Jan 5 Eighteen militants and four
Yemeni soldiers were killed in clashes involving the army backed
by the air force on Thursday, a local official and medics said,
near a southern provincial capital seized by Islamist dissidents
in May.
The fighting took place in the suburbs of Zinjibar, in Abyan
province where the militants have seized several towns, while 11
months of protests against President Ali Abdullah Saleh have
pushed Yemen to the brink of civil war.
"Heavy fighting has continued all day and the air force and
artillery have been used," a local official told Reuters. He
said the total death toll had risen to 22.
A medic earlier said the bodies of the dead soldiers and
those of some the militants had been moved to a military
hospital in the southern port city of Aden.
The government says the militants are linked to al Qaeda's
Yemen-based regional wing, which the United States has called
the most dangerous branch of the militant network.
Saleh's opponents have accused him of ceding territory to
Islamists to bolster his assertion that his rule keeps al Qaeda
in check.
Neighbouring oil giant Saudi Arabia and Washington fear that
continued unrest in Yemen may embolden its al Qaeda wing, which
has claimed responsibility for operations that include a failed
plot to blow up a U.S.-bound passenger plane in 2009.
In Sanaa, Hamid al-Ahmar -- a tribal leader, wealthy
businessman and a member of the Islamist opposition party Islah
-- called for Saleh to be put on trial, opposing any move to
grant him immunity under a transition deal aiming to end nearly
a year of unrest in the poor Arabian Peninsula country.
The government's proposed immunity for Saleh is tantamount
to "neglecting the blood of the Yemeni people", Ahmar said in a
statement, referring to the hundreds killed during the protests.
Ahmar called for Saleh to be charged, echoing a demand
raised by demonstrators across Yemen since the transition deal
sponsored by the Gulf Arab states was signed in November to end
Saleh's 33-year rule.
Separately, Yemen's transport minister told Reuters on
Thursday that Sanaa would renegotiate a joint venture agreement
with DP World to run the Aden container port,
accusing the Dubai-based operator of failing to fulfill its
obligations.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden and Mohammed Ghobari
in Sanaa; Writing by Firouz Sedarat; Editing by Philippa
Fletcher)