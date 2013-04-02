* "Good progress" on new IMF financial programme for Yemen
* C. bank chief expects growth around 7 pct this year
* Comfortable with current interest rate level
* Not decided on whether to cut rates in coming months
* Forex reserves at $6 bln, expects $2 bln aid to come this
year
By Martin Dokoupil and Amena Bakr
DUBAI, April 2 The International Monetary Fund
is discussing fresh financial aid to Yemen with the government
of the impoverished country, a senior IMF official said on
Tuesday.
Masood Ahmed, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central
Asia department, told reporters that the talks focused on a new
financial programme for Yemen.
"We have a team that has been working with authorities over
the last couple of weeks and they made good progress in those
discussions," he said ahead of a meeting of Arab finance
ministers and central bank governors in Dubai.
"We are working with the authorities to see how we can
support Yemen over the coming years," he added, without saying
when agreement on the aid might be reached, or how much money
might be involved.
The IMF resumed lending to Yemen in April last year,
approving the payment of a $93.7 million loan to help the
country with its balance of payments deficit, which had been
worsened by a year of political turmoil.
Ibrahim al-Nahari, Yemen's central bank sub-governor for
foreign operations and research, told Reuters that the new IMF
facility might be as large as $500 million.
"We are at the beginning stage (of the IMF talks). The
programme will be an extended facility to the magnitude of
$450-500 million over three years."
GROWTH
In an interview with Reuters late on Monday, Yemen's central
bank governor said he was comfortable with the current level of
interest rates and that he expected economic growth to
accelerate to about 7 percent this year.
The central bank slashed its main interest rate by 3
percentage points to a three-year low of 15 percent in February,
helped by a sharp fall of inflation, in an effort to support
economic recovery in the volatile Arab state.
Asked whether he expected to cut interest rates again in
coming months, Governor Mohammed Awad bin Hamam said: "Will see,
wait and see."
February's rate cut was the first since October, when the
central bank began an easing cycle. Yemen's economy improved
last year but recovery remains fragile in the second-poorest
Arab state after Mauritania; a third of Yemen's 25 million
people live on less than $2 a day.
Hamam said he expected the Yemeni economy to pick up speed
this year after it grew 4.5 percent in 2012; the non-oil sector
expanded about 6 percent last year.
"I expect this year will be better, maybe it will be 7
percent," he said of economic growth.
That is more optimistic than the IMF's latest public
forecast of 4 percent growth for Yemen.
The IMF said in January that Yemen's central bank had room
to reduce interest rates gradually to support growth, but warned
that the political transition after the overthrow of president
Ali Abdullah Saleh in February 2012, and security concerns -
particularly attacks on key oil and electricity facilities -
were risks to the economic outlook.
Inflation in Yemen dived to 5.8 percent in the final quarter
of 2012 from a peak of 25 percent in October 2011.
Hamam said the central bank's foreign currency reserves
currently stood at $6 billion, adding that he expected $2
billion worth of aid to arrive this year from international
donors. Last year wealthy Gulf Arab states, Western governments
and other donors pledged $7.9 billion in aid over several years
to Yemen, but only a small fraction has so far arrived.
"Now, we are at the start and we have not received that
much. We are waiting for the amount to be collected by the
ministry of planning," Hamam said.