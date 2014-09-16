SANAA, Sept 16 Twenty-two people were killed in
fighting between Shi'ite Muslim rebels and government-allied
tribesmen in northern Yemen on Monday and Tuesday, tribal and
local sources told Reuters.
The fighting in al-Jawf province, northeast of the capital
Sanaa, is further destabilising a country struggling to overcome
a range of threats including a secessionist movement in its
south and the spread of an al Qaeda insurgency.
An upsurge in the fighting between the Houthi Shi'ite gunmen
and Sunni tribesmen this month followed weeks of anti-government
demonstrations by Houthi activists in Sanaa.
The Houthis, who follow the small Zaidi branch of Shi'ite
Islam, have been embroiled in a decade-old conflict with the
central government in Sunni-dominated Sanaa, fighting for more
territory and control in the north.
The Houthi protesters say they are taking a stand against
government corruption in the poor southern Arabian country.
Critics say the Houthis are trying to grab power and carve out a
semi-independent state for themselves in the north - something
they deny.
The sources told Reuters the dead included 15 Houthi
fighters, while the Houthis killed two sons of a tribal leader
in addition to five other people.
In a separate incident southwest of Sanaa on Tuesday, four
armed tribesmen were killed by Houthi fighters, said sources.
On Monday, the Houthis said that they had suspended their
participation in negotiations with the Yemeni government about a
solution to their grievances because of what they termed
"foreign interventions" in the course of the discussions.
The talks aim to end a crisis that has seen weeks of
sometimes bloody protests in Sanaa, where Houthi protesters have
been blocking the main road to Sanaa's airport and holding
sit-ins at ministries to try to oust the government and restore
fuel subsidies cut by the state in July as part of economic
reforms.
The stability of Yemen is a priority for the United States
and its Gulf Arab allies because of its strategic position next
to top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and shipping lanes which run
through the Gulf of Aden.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari, Writing by Amena Bakr, Editing
by William Maclean and Andrew Heavens)