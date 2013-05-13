ADEN May 13 Yemeni tribesmen kidnapped a Swiss citizen working for the Red Cross in southern Abyan province on Monday, a Yemeni security source said.

The aid worker was taken from a vehicle in the city of Jar and there had been no demands from the armed tribesmen, the security source said.

Kidnappings of Westerners in Yemen are mostly carried out by al Qaeda militants and tribesmen. (Reporting by Mohamed Mushashaf; Writing by Amena Bakr; Editing by Louise Ireland)