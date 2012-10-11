DUBAI Oct 11 Yemen's only liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal began exporting LNG again this week, ship tracking data showed on Thursday, after being forced to shut when its feed pipeline was blown up in late September.

Korean LNG tanker the K. Mugungwha arrived at the Yemen LNG terminal near Balhaf on Wednesday, after the laden Provalys tanker set sail from the Gulf of Aden facility on Monday, bound for India, according to ship tracking data on Reuters.

Yemen LNG, run by France's Total, was unavailable for immediate comment.

Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged since anti-government protests created a power vacuum in 2011 that armed groups have exploited to cause fuel shortages and slash export earnings for the impoverished country.

The Balhaf facility, which opened in 2009, has the capacity to supply up to 6.7 million tonnes annually and delivers LNG, gas cooled to liquid for export by ship, under long term contracts to GDF Suez, Total and Korea Gas Corp. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; editing by James Jukwey)