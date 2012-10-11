DUBAI Oct 11 Yemen's only liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal began exporting LNG again this week, ship
tracking data showed on Thursday, after being forced to shut
when its feed pipeline was blown up in late September.
Korean LNG tanker the K. Mugungwha arrived at the Yemen LNG
terminal near Balhaf on Wednesday, after the laden Provalys
tanker set sail from the Gulf of Aden facility on Monday, bound
for India, according to ship tracking data on Reuters.
Yemen LNG, run by France's Total, was unavailable
for immediate comment.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged
since anti-government protests created a power vacuum in 2011
that armed groups have exploited to cause fuel shortages and
slash export earnings for the impoverished country.
The Balhaf facility, which opened in 2009, has the capacity
to supply up to 6.7 million tonnes annually and delivers LNG,
gas cooled to liquid for export by ship, under long term
contracts to GDF Suez, Total and Korea Gas Corp.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; editing by James Jukwey)