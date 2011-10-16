DUBAI Oct 16 Yemen's liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal was still able to load a cargo of super-cooled gas bound for India on Sunday after the gas pipeline feeding the export facility was blown up early on Saturday, Yemen LNG said in a statement.

Yemeni officials have said the attack on France's Total gas pipeline was in retaliation for the killing of an al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula figure in an air raid.

"The LNG Carrier Seri Balhaf was loading an Indian bound LNG cargo this Sunday morning at the Yemen LNG's Balhaf terminal on the Gulf of Aden 24 hours after the sabotage of the gas pipeline," the company said in a statement on Saturday.

"The works of the annual maintenance shutdown at Balhaf, initially scheduled to start on Oct. 23, have started one week ahead of time. This should mitigate the loss of LNG production arising from the pipeline sabotage."

The pipeline valves were closed shortly after the incident and the damaged section was fully depressurised, putting out the fire, it said, without giving an estimate for the likely reopening of the pipeline.

The sabotage of Yemen's gas export infrastructure follows a series of attacks on oil pipelines in 2011. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Amran Abocar)