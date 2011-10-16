(Updates throughout)

DUBAI Oct 16 Yemen's liquefied natural gas export terminal loaded a cargo of LNG on Sunday after its feed pipeline was blown up on Saturday, but has since shut for maintenance, Yemen LNG said.

Yemeni officials have said the attack on the pipeline feeding the terminal run by France's Total was in retaliation for the killing of an al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula figure in an air raid.

There was enough gas already in the terminal at the port of Balhaf to fill a vessel with fuel for India on Sunday.

But the $4.5 billion facility, which opened in 2009, has now shut while the pipeline is repaired following Saturday's incident.

"The LNG Carrier Seri Balhaf was loading an Indian bound LNG cargo this Sunday morning at the Yemen LNG's Balhaf terminal on the Gulf of Aden 24 hours after the sabotage of the gas pipeline," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"The works of the annual maintenance shutdown at Balhaf, initially scheduled to start on Oct. 23, have started one week ahead of time. This should mitigate the loss of LNG production arising from the pipeline sabotage."

Valves spaced 30 km apart on the pipeline carrying gas from fields in the central Maarib province were closed shortly after the incident and the damaged section fully depressurized, putting out the fire quickly, the company said.

There were no injuries to any staff at the source fields, along the pipeline route, or at the terminal, and no staff evacuation was considered, it said.

Yemen LNG, which is part-owned by South Korean energy companies, said it planned emergency repairs at the site of the blast but did not give an estimate for when it might reopen.

The sabotage of the gas pipeline feeding Yemen LNG -- the impoverished country's biggest industrial complex -- follows a series of attacks on oil pipelines which have intensified the country's economic crisis in 2011. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Amran Abocar)