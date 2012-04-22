DUBAI, April 22 Yemen LNG has resumed operations
on April 21, the company said in a statement on Sunday, after a
blast on its feed pipeline in end-March had stopped production.
"Yemen LNG company confirms that it has restarted normal
operations on April 21," the company, which is run by France's
Total, said in a statement.
Gunmen blew up the gas pipeline that links Yemen's block 18
to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Balhaf on the
Gulf of Aden in retaliation for a U.S. drone attack that killed
at least five suspected al Qaeda militants hours earlier.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged
since anti-government protests last year created a power vacuum
that militants have exploited.
(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Amena Bakr)