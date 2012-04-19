LONDON, April 19 Six cargoes of liquefied
natural gas exports from Yemen LNG had to be cancelled due to
the attack on its supply line last month, but all cargoes will
be loaded on schedule in May, Yemen LNG said in a statement on
Thursday.
The company said it expects to complete its annual
maintenance shutdown on Friday, nine days ahead of the original
schedule, which was brought forward after the gas line was
sabotaged on March 30.
"We will increase LNG production to redeliver as much of the
cancelled cargoes as possible before year end," Yemen LNG
General Manager Francois Rafin said.
"We are confident in the prompt reinforcement of the
surveillance and protection of the pipeline; the mobilization of
a new security deployment is already in progress."
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged
since anti-government protests last year created a power vacuum
that militants have exploited.
It is not clear if the pipeline has been repaired yet and
the company was not available for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Alison Birrane)