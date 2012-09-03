DUBAI, Sept 3 Yemen's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal reopened at the end of August after the pipeline that feeds it gas was repaired following an attack, Yemen LNG said.

The pipeline that feeds gas into Yemen's largest industrial facility was last blown up on Aug. 21.

Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged since anti-government protests created a power vacuum in 2011 that armed groups have exploited, causing fuel shortages and slashing export earnings for the impoverished country.

The Yemen LNG terminal near Balhaf on the Gulf of Aden is run by French group Total and mainly supplies customers in east Asia. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Dan Lalor)