Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
DUBAI, Sept 3 Yemen's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal reopened at the end of August after the pipeline that feeds it gas was repaired following an attack, Yemen LNG said.
The pipeline that feeds gas into Yemen's largest industrial facility was last blown up on Aug. 21.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged since anti-government protests created a power vacuum in 2011 that armed groups have exploited, causing fuel shortages and slashing export earnings for the impoverished country.
The Yemen LNG terminal near Balhaf on the Gulf of Aden is run by French group Total and mainly supplies customers in east Asia. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Dan Lalor)
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).