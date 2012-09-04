DUBAI, Sept 3 The pipeline feeding gas to
Yemen's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal was not
blown up on Tuesday morning, the terminal operator said,
dismissing earlier reports of an explosion on the frequently
attacked supply line.
"Yemen LNG Company denies the news of a pipeline sabotage
that was reported by some press agencies this Sept. 4," the
company run by France's Total said on its website.
"LNG production is running on two trains at the Balhaf LNG
plant and all the upstream facilities and the pipeline are in
service at nominal capacity."
State-run Chinese news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday that
suspected Islamist militants had bombed the pipeline early on
Tuesday, citing an unnamed security official.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been sabotaged repeatedly
since anti-government protests created a power vacuum in 2011
that armed groups have exploited, causing fuel shortages and
reducing export earnings for the impoverished country.
The pipeline that feeds gas into Yemen's largest industrial
facility was last blown up on Aug. 21 but was repaired and
reopened at the end of last month.
The Yemen LNG terminal near Balhaf on the Gulf of Aden
mainly supplies customers in east Asia.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by David Goodman)