DUBAI May 24 Yemen LNG resumed operations on
Wednesday after completing its latest gas feed pipeline repair,
the company said in a statement.
"Yemen LNG Company confirms that it has restarted normal
operations on May 23, after pipeline repair," the company run by
France's Total said.
The pipeline that transports fuel from Maarib to the export
facilities in Balhaf was attacked in late April, just days after
reopening following a previous attack, in response to the
killing of al Qaeda militants.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged
since anti-government protests last year created a power vacuum
that militants have exploited.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)