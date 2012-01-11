DUBAI Jan 11 Yemen LNG delivered all of
the liquefied natural gas it committed to supply last year,
despite its gas feed pipeline being blown up in October, and
plans to sell as much LNG as it can to Asia this year, the
company said on Wednesday.
The export terminal at Balhaf run by France's Total
was forced to close after the pipeline carrying gas to
it from central Yemen was blown up on Oct. 15.
But a quick pipeline repair, done in conjunction with annual
maintenance, allowed Yemen LNG to deliver all the 106 LNG
cargoes it agreed to sell last year.
"A pipeline sabotage occurred mid-October 2011 that was
promptly repaired, allowing full delivery of the annual
contracts quantities," Yemen LNG said in a statement.
Sixty percent of Yemen LNG's exports went to Asia, while a
quarter was sold into the Americas and 15 percent to Europe,
with cargo diversions to higher paying customers boosting
revenues by 40 percent.
Yemen LNG said it plans to continue to sell as many cargoes
as it can to higher paying customers in Asia in 2012 to maximize
revenues while maintaining security inside the country to ensure
it can deliver the full annual contract quantities of LNG.
"Our reliability as an LNG supplier makes for a good
international reputation of Yemen LNG and of Yemen," General
Manager Francois Rafin said in the statement.
"We look forward to leveraging on this reliability to
maximize, in full transparency, the sales revenues in 2012 and
in the future years."
The sabotage of the main pipeline supplying the 6.7 million
tonne per year (mtpa) LNG export terminal in October followed a
series of attacks on oil pipelines which intensified the
country's economic crisis in 2011.
Most attacks by anti-government tribesmen or al Qaeda
militants have focused on Yemen's small oil pipeline network but
the increasing importance of gas as a source of government funds
could prompt more attacks, analysts say.
Yemen LNG has three long-term contracts with GDF-Suez
,Korea's Kogas and Total Gas & Power for a
total of 6.7 mtpa.
It has the capacity to export around 100 cargoes a year and
has supplied gas to Korea, China, Japan, India, Kuwait, Spain,
Britain, France, the United States, Mexico and Chile.
Japan and Korea, two of the world's leading LNG importers,
typically pay higher prices for LNG because they produce very
little of their own gas and lack pipeline gas links with major
suppliers.
