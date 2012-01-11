DUBAI Jan 11 Yemen LNG delivered all of the liquefied natural gas it committed to supply last year, despite its gas feed pipeline being blown up in October, and plans to sell as much LNG as it can to Asia this year, the company said on Wednesday.

The export terminal at Balhaf run by France's Total was forced to close after the pipeline carrying gas to it from central Yemen was blown up on Oct. 15.

But a quick pipeline repair, done in conjunction with annual maintenance, allowed Yemen LNG to deliver all the 106 LNG cargoes it agreed to sell last year.

"A pipeline sabotage occurred mid-October 2011 that was promptly repaired, allowing full delivery of the annual contracts quantities," Yemen LNG said in a statement.

Sixty percent of Yemen LNG's exports went to Asia, while a quarter was sold into the Americas and 15 percent to Europe, with cargo diversions to higher paying customers boosting revenues by 40 percent.

Yemen LNG said it plans to continue to sell as many cargoes as it can to higher paying customers in Asia in 2012 to maximize revenues while maintaining security inside the country to ensure it can deliver the full annual contract quantities of LNG.

"Our reliability as an LNG supplier makes for a good international reputation of Yemen LNG and of Yemen," General Manager Francois Rafin said in the statement.

"We look forward to leveraging on this reliability to maximize, in full transparency, the sales revenues in 2012 and in the future years."

The sabotage of the main pipeline supplying the 6.7 million tonne per year (mtpa) LNG export terminal in October followed a series of attacks on oil pipelines which intensified the country's economic crisis in 2011.

Most attacks by anti-government tribesmen or al Qaeda militants have focused on Yemen's small oil pipeline network but the increasing importance of gas as a source of government funds could prompt more attacks, analysts say.

Yemen LNG has three long-term contracts with GDF-Suez ,Korea's Kogas and Total Gas & Power for a total of 6.7 mtpa.

It has the capacity to export around 100 cargoes a year and has supplied gas to Korea, China, Japan, India, Kuwait, Spain, Britain, France, the United States, Mexico and Chile.

Japan and Korea, two of the world's leading LNG importers, typically pay higher prices for LNG because they produce very little of their own gas and lack pipeline gas links with major suppliers. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Anthony Barker)