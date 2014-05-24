* Attackers armed with grenades, mortars and bombs
* Target banks, army posts in south-eastern city
* Al Qaeda fighting back after government offensive
By Mohammed Mukhashaf and Mohamed Ghobari
ADEN, Yemen, May 24 At least 27 people were
killed in an overnight raid by gunmen on a city in southeastern
Yemen, residents and a local official said on Saturday, as al
Qaeda fought back against a government offensive.
Armed with rocket-propelled grenades, mortars and
explosives, attackers in Yemeni army uniforms drove in from the
desert on 15 pickup trucks into Seyoun after detonating a car
bomb at the entrance to the city in Hadramout province.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has carried out
many hit-and-run attacks since the Yemeni army drove it from its
southern strongholds in Abyan and Shabwa provinces last month.
The West is concerned the group could use Yemen, which
borders major oil producer Saudi Arabia, as a base for
international attacks.
The militants targeted at least seven locations, including
the main military posts, the police headquarters, government
offices, bank branches and the airport.
Calling the raid a "treacherous terrorist act", the
commander of the local military division said the army had
regained control of the city.
Major General Mohammed al-Somla said a number of people had
been killed and wounded during the attack on his base and other
locations.
The army had driven attackers out of the city and was using
warplanes, he said in a Defence Ministry statement.
The Hadramout Security Committee said 12 government soldiers
were killed in the attack and 11 others were wounded.
The Defence Ministry website also quoted a military source
at the First Division headquarters as saying that 15 militants,
including two Saudis, were killed.
A local official had earlier said that 20 attackers and 10
members of the security services were killed in the fighting.
"They wanted to capture the city and control it," the
official, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters.
CASUALTIES
Residents said the city's electricity supply was cut during
the attack and they heard explosions and gunfire throughout the
night. The militants briefly captured some buildings before
withdrawing early on Saturday.
Local officials said they suspected the attack was led by
Jalal Balaidi, a senior al Qaeda figure in the region. Yemeni
news websites, including www.mukallatoday.com, published a photo
of a man in military fatigues it said was that of Balaidi taken
in Seyoun.
Hadramout province stretches from the port of Mukalla in the
south to the Saudi border, through arid valleys and empty
desert, landscape al Qaeda uses to its advantage across the
Middle East.
A U.S. ally with a population of 25 million, Yemen is trying
to end three years of political turmoil, which began when mass
protests erupted in 2011 against Ali Abdullah Saleh, the
president of 33 years, who stepped down.
Apart from the fight against al Qaeda, the government faces
a push by southern separatists for independence and battles with
rebels from the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi movement, which is trying
to extend its control over the north.
