SANAA, March 23 At least 10 people were killed
by landmine explosions on Friday in a part of northern Yemen
where Shi'ite Muslim fighters and tribal militiamen have fought
running battles for months, the defence ministry said.
In a text message, the ministry said three mines killed
civilians in the province of Hajja, which neighbours Saada
province where the Houthi rebel movement has effective control
and has fought tribal forces, some espousing a puritanical Sunni
Muslim doctrine, Salafism, that deems Shi'ites heretics.
The Houthis, who take their name from a tribal leader of
their own, were the target of successive campaigns
then-President Ali Abdullah Saleh waged from 2004-2009, and
Saudi Arabia intervened against them militarily late in that
conflict.
Over the last year, Houthis in Saada have skirmished with
Salafis whom they claim Riyadh is arming, and the conflict has
displaced some of the province's population to Hajja.
The United States has said Iran may be playing a role in the
north, echoing charges levelled by the Sunni monarchs of Yemen's
neighbours that Tehran is meddling among its Shi'ite religious
brethren the aim of expanding its influence in the Gulf. Iran
denies such accusations.
Yemen's northern conflict is one of several confronting a
transitional leadership that succeeded Saleh last month under
the terms of a Gulf-brokered pact, after a year of mass protests
against him and a split in the army that threatened civil war.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Joseph Logan;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)