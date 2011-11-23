(Updates throughout, adds background)
* New Yemeni company takes over Masila field on Dec.17
* Nexen says evaluating options on other Yemen block
* Usan field start-up in West Africa to offset, Nexen says
By Humeyra Pamuk
DUBAI, Nov 23 Canada's fifth-largest
independent oil producer Nexen Inc on Wednesday
confirmed its exit from Yemen's Masila oilfield, the troubled
Arab country's largest, after its government refused to renew
the company's operating licence.
The urgent need by Yemen for more cash and political turmoil
in the poorest Arab country, rocked by months of protests
demanding the immediate resignation of President Abdullah Ali
Saleh were expected to hinder Nexen's efforts to renew its
operating licence, which expires on December 17, for another
five years.
"Nexen Inc today reported it has been informed by the
Government of Yemen that its application to extend the
Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) on Block 14 (Masila) has not
been accepted," the company said in a statement.
"As a result, the PSA will expire on December 17, 2011. The
block will then be operated by a newly created Yemen national
operating company," it said.
Over the weekend, Yemen's state news agency reported the
setting up of a new state-owned oil company to be called
PetroMasila, which will replace Nexen in Masila's Block 14.
The block held Yemen's largest proven oil reserves as of
end-2010, according to its Petroleum Exploration and Production
Authority (PEPA).
Nexen was producing 35,000 barrels per day from the field,
which in total pumps around 70,000 bpd and exports the bulk of
the output through the Ash Shihr terminal in the south coast.
Nexen's share for 2011 production is expected to be about
24,000 bpd to 28,000 bpd, the company said, adding that after
royalties this was to drop to 14,000 bpd to 16,000 bpd.
Yemen is a small, non-OPEC producer with approximately
260,000 bpd of oil production which is in steady decline since
2001, when it hit a peak of 440,000 bpd. At Masila alone, total
production peaked in 2003 at 225,000 bpd, Nexen said.
OPTIONS
The company said it was still assessing its options for the
other block it was operating, East Al Hajr or Block 51, which
currently produces about 6,000 to 8,000 bpd net to Nexen and
expires in 2023.
"We are currently evaluating alternatives with respect to
Block 51 and future activities in the country," it said.
Nexen began production in Masila oilfield in 1993 and
operations have been largely unaffected during the long-running
political crisis, except for a brief halt to output in May
because of a worker strike.
Ash Shihr export terminal, where Nexen was exporting from,
is still operating but Yemen's main oil pipeline carrying Maarib
crude to the main export terminal Ras Isa, on Red Sea coast, is
shut down following consecutive explosions.
World powers fear that chaos in Yemen, home to al Qaeda's
most powerful regional branch and adjoining the world's biggest
oil exporter Saudi Arabia, could threaten oil shipping lanes and
raise the risk of militant strikes on Western targets.
Nexen said the decrease in its overall production volumes
resulting from the contract expiry will be mitigated by the
start-up of the Usan project, offshore West Africa, which is
expected to begin production in the first half of 2012.
"This change in production mix is expected to contribute to
higher cash flow from operations in 2012 as Usan's anticipated
netback is about double the Yemen netback at current prices," it
said.
(Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; editing
by James Jukwey)