(Updates throughout, adds background)

* New Yemeni company takes over Masila field on Dec.17

* Nexen says evaluating options on other Yemen block

* Usan field start-up in West Africa to offset, Nexen says

By Humeyra Pamuk

DUBAI, Nov 23 Canada's fifth-largest independent oil producer Nexen Inc on Wednesday confirmed its exit from Yemen's Masila oilfield, the troubled Arab country's largest, after its government refused to renew the company's operating licence.

The urgent need by Yemen for more cash and political turmoil in the poorest Arab country, rocked by months of protests demanding the immediate resignation of President Abdullah Ali Saleh were expected to hinder Nexen's efforts to renew its operating licence, which expires on December 17, for another five years.

"Nexen Inc today reported it has been informed by the Government of Yemen that its application to extend the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) on Block 14 (Masila) has not been accepted," the company said in a statement.

"As a result, the PSA will expire on December 17, 2011. The block will then be operated by a newly created Yemen national operating company," it said.

Over the weekend, Yemen's state news agency reported the setting up of a new state-owned oil company to be called PetroMasila, which will replace Nexen in Masila's Block 14.

The block held Yemen's largest proven oil reserves as of end-2010, according to its Petroleum Exploration and Production Authority (PEPA).

Nexen was producing 35,000 barrels per day from the field, which in total pumps around 70,000 bpd and exports the bulk of the output through the Ash Shihr terminal in the south coast.

Nexen's share for 2011 production is expected to be about 24,000 bpd to 28,000 bpd, the company said, adding that after royalties this was to drop to 14,000 bpd to 16,000 bpd.

Yemen is a small, non-OPEC producer with approximately 260,000 bpd of oil production which is in steady decline since 2001, when it hit a peak of 440,000 bpd. At Masila alone, total production peaked in 2003 at 225,000 bpd, Nexen said.

OPTIONS

The company said it was still assessing its options for the other block it was operating, East Al Hajr or Block 51, which currently produces about 6,000 to 8,000 bpd net to Nexen and expires in 2023.

"We are currently evaluating alternatives with respect to Block 51 and future activities in the country," it said.

Nexen began production in Masila oilfield in 1993 and operations have been largely unaffected during the long-running political crisis, except for a brief halt to output in May because of a worker strike.

Ash Shihr export terminal, where Nexen was exporting from, is still operating but Yemen's main oil pipeline carrying Maarib crude to the main export terminal Ras Isa, on Red Sea coast, is shut down following consecutive explosions.

World powers fear that chaos in Yemen, home to al Qaeda's most powerful regional branch and adjoining the world's biggest oil exporter Saudi Arabia, could threaten oil shipping lanes and raise the risk of militant strikes on Western targets.

Nexen said the decrease in its overall production volumes resulting from the contract expiry will be mitigated by the start-up of the Usan project, offshore West Africa, which is expected to begin production in the first half of 2012.

"This change in production mix is expected to contribute to higher cash flow from operations in 2012 as Usan's anticipated netback is about double the Yemen netback at current prices," it said. (Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; editing by James Jukwey)