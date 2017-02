SANAA Oct 19 Yemeni tribesmen blew up an oil export pipeline in oil-producing Maarib province east of the capital Sanaa, a government official said on Wednesday.

The attack on the pipeline, which carries crude oil from Maarib to export facilities in Ras Isa on the Red Sea, is the fifth of its kind in a month, the official added.

There were no reports of casualties in the attack. (Reporting by Mohammed Sudam; Writing by Jason Benham; Editing by Tim Pearce)