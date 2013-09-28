SANAA, Sept 28 Yemen's main oil export pipeline
has started working again after damage caused by a bomb attack
earlier this month was repaired, security and oil sources said
on Saturday.
Tribesmen attacked the pipeline in central Maarib province
on Sept. 14 - their fourth assault on it in a month - halting
flows to the Ras Isa terminal on the Red Sea.
Groups often damage or destroy pipelines to press the
government to provide jobs, settle land disputes or free
relatives from prison.
The impoverished country - which relies on crude exports to
finance up to 70 percent of budget spending - is struggling to
reassert state control against one of the most active franchises
of the al Qaeda network founded by Osama bin Laden.
It is also facing a growing secessionist movement in the
south.
