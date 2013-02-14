SINGAPORE Feb 14 Yemen's Aden Refinery Company is seeking up to 960,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over March to June, one of its biggest requirements in recent months, traders said.

The refinery is seeking 16 cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes each of high sulphur gasoil for delivery over March, April, May and June, they added.

The tender closes on Feb. 14.

Aden Refinery last bought three cargoes of up to 55,000 tonnes each of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for January delivery from IPG and Trafigura at a premium of about $4 a barrel over Middle East 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil quotes. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)