DUBAI, June 16 Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi appointed Hussein Rasheed Jamal al-Kaf as the
country's new oil minister on Monday, state news agency Saba
said.
Hadi replaced several top ministers, including the
electricity, finance and foreign ministers, last Wednesday amid
rising popular discontent driven in part by power cuts and high
prices.
He named Ahmed Abdul Qader Shayyeh as oil minister at the
same time but Saba reported on Monday that Shayyeh had declined
the post on health grounds.
Domestic insurgencies and a nationwide fight against Al
Qaeda militants in the country have hit impoverished Yemen's
economy, as oil and water resources decline.
Wealthy Gulf neighbours and the West fear for the stability
of Yemen, which shares a long border with the world's top oil
exporter, Saudi Arabia. Washington has stepped up support for
the government and military at the same time it has launched
deadly drone strikes on suspected Islamist militants there.
