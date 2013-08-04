Weatherford International names Halliburton's McCollum as CEO
March 6 U.S. oilfield equipment maker Weatherford International Plc said it has named Halliburton Co's chief financial officer, Mark McCollum, as president and CEO of the company.
SANAA Aug 4 Tribesmen blew up Yemen's main oil export pipeline late on Saturday, halting the flow of crude, the state news agency reported on Sunday.
The pipeline started pumping crude oil again last week after repairs that took several days, following a similar attack by tribesmen. Earlier this year, the pipeline was pumping around 125,000 barrels per day.
Yemen, which relies on crude exports to bolster foreign currency reserves and finance up to 70 percent of government spending, has seen frequent bombings of the key pipeline in central Maarib province since early 2011.
Disgruntled tribesman have been pressing a range of financial and other demands on the government, including the release of at least one prisoner taken by security forces. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
HOUSTON, March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.