SANAA, July 30 Armed men blew up Yemen's main
oil export pipeline on Wednesday, a local official said, halting
crude flows and disrupting an important source of revenue for
the impoverished state.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have repeatedly been sabotaged
by insurgents or tribesmen since anti-government protests led to
a power vacuum in 2011, causing fuel shortages and slashing
export earnings.
Earlier on Wednesday, Yemen raised fuel prices in an attempt
to ease the burden of energy subsidies on its state finances.
Sanaa earned just $671 million from exporting crude oil in
January-May, down nearly 40 percent from a year earlier, as a
result of the frequent bombings.
The latest attack happened in the Wady Obaida area of the
central oil-producing province of Maarib, halting the flow of
crude to the Ras Isa oil terminal on the Red Sea, the local
official said.
The Maarib pipeline carries around 70,000-110,000 barrels
per day of Marib light crude. It was last repaired on July 24
after it was blown up on July 12.
Disgruntled tribesmen carry out such assaults to pressure
the government to provide jobs, settle land disputes, or free
relatives from prison.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Maha El Dahan;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)