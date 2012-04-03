(Corrects port name to Bir Ali from Ash Shihr in paragraph 5)
ADEN, Yemen, April 3 Islamist militants have
claimed responsibility for blowing up an oil pipeline in
southern Yemen late on Monday in a second such attack in
retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed five suspected
al Qaeda militants on Friday.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged
since anti-government protests broke out in January 2011, with
the feed line for the Yemen LNG gas export terminal blown up
within hours of Friday's air strike.
Ansar al-Sharia, an armed group affiliated with Qaeda, said
in a text message on Tuesday that the latest oil pipeline
explosion was part of "a chain of attacks" planned in response
to the U.S. strike.
Al Qaeda has strengthened its hold on southern areas of the
Arabian Peninsula country, seizing several towns during the past
year of protests against President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who left
office in February 2012.
An oil industry official said Monday's explosion set fire to
the pipeline which transports oil from the southern province of
Shabwa to the Bir Ali terminal.
In a separate incident, security forces defused on Tuesday a
bomb near a police station in Aden's Mansoura neighborhood, a
security official told Reuters, without elaborating.
Saleh was removed from power as part of a power-transfer
deal brokered by Yemen's rich neighbors. His long-time deputy
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was elected as president in February as
stipulated by the deal signed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Yemen is only a small crude oil producer with a daily output
of about 260,000 barrels per day of oil when all fields are
operating, but disruptions to Yemeni exports have added to tight
global supplies.
An attack a year ago by tribesmen on its main oil artery cut
off crude to the 150,000 barrel per day Aden refinery, forcing
it to shut and causing fuel shortages in the country.
Oil companies operating in Yemen include Austria's OMV
, the U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum and
French oil group Total SA.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush,
editing by Daniel Fineren and Jane Baird)