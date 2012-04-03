* Qaeda-linked group claims responsibility for attack
* Second attack on pipelines within three days
* Military committee meets in Sanaa
(Adds military committee meets in Sanaa)
By Mohammed Mukhashaf
ADEN, Yemen, April 3 Islamist militants have
claimed responsibility for blowing up an oil pipeline in Yemen
late on Monday, the second such attack in four days launched in
revenge for a U.S. drone strike that killed five suspected al
Qaeda militants.
Monday's blast set fire to a pipeline that transports oil
from the southern province of Shabwa to the Bir Ali terminal on
the Gulf of Aden, an industry official said. Friday's explosion,
which, shut the Yemen LNG terminal at the nearby Balhaf port,
came hours after the missile strike on the militants' car.
Ansar al-Sharia, an armed group affiliated to Qaeda, said in
a text message on Tuesday that the latest pipeline explosion was
part of "a chain of attacks" planned in response to the U.S.
strike.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged
since anti-government protests last year created a power vacuum
that militants have exploited. Al Qaeda has strengthened its
hold on southern areas of the country after the uprising against
former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
Yemen is only a small crude oil producer but it has the
capacity to supply up to 6.7 million tonnes of LNG a year. Yemen
LNG, one of the world's top 20 liquefied gas suppliers, shipped
most of its production to Asia the latest available data shows,
with the rest going to the Americas and Europe. The company
delivers under long term contracts to GDF Suez, Total
and Korea Gas Corp.
In the capital, Sanaa, President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on
Tuesday met with a military committee tasked with restructuring
the armed forces, which is riven with divisions between units
controlled by Saleh's relatives, those of a rebel general, and
tribal militias in the capital.
The committee has struggled to enforce the dismantling of
checkpoints erected in Sanaa by renegade general Ali Mohsen
al-Ahmar and pro-Saleh troops and open fighting broke out in the
capital last year between armed factions.
"The committee still has certain tasks that it has to
fulfill to achieve stability, open roads that are being closed
and protect power plants and oil and gas pipelines," Hadi said
on Tuesday, according to state news agency, Saba.
In a separate incident, security forces defused a bomb near a
police station in Aden's Mansoura neighbourhood, a security
official told Reuters, without giving further details.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; additional reporting by
Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing
by Daniel Fineren and Ben Harding)