(Amends mistype in headline)
SANAA, Sept 10 Yemen resumed pumping crude
through its main export pipeline after repair works were
completed, the interior ministry said on Wednesday, after
saboteurs blew it up on Monday, halting flows and disrupting an
important source of revenue.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have repeatedly been sabotaged
by tribesmen feuding with the state since anti-government
protests led to a power vacuum in 2011, causing fuel shortages
and slashing export earnings.
"Technical teams were able to successfully repair the oil
pipeline, and work is continuing to identify the perpetrators,
apprehend them and bring them to justice," the interior ministry
said on its website.
An al Qaeda insurgency and lawlessness in areas controlled
by armed tribesmen are the main problems facing President Abed
Rabbo Mansour Hadi's government, along with protests by backers
of a Shi'ite militant group which have seized the capital Sanaa.
Yemen earned just $671 million from exporting crude oil in
January-May, down nearly 40 percent from a year earlier, as a
result of the frequent bombings.
The country's main Maarib pipeline carries around
70,000-110,000 barrels per day of Marib light crude. It was last
repaired on August 8 after it was blown up on July 30.
Tribesmen carry out such attacks to put pressure on the
government to provide jobs, settle land disputes or free
relatives from prison.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning and
Ralph Boulton)