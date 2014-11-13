SANAA Nov 13 The Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group
has endorsed the new Yemeni government despite opposition to
some ministers, a presidential aide said on Thursday, in a move
that could allow Prime Minister Khaled Bahah to focus on
restoring state control over the country.
Yemen has been in turmoil since Houthi fighters captured the
capital Sanaa in September and forced the government of Prime
Minister Mohammed Basindwa to resign. The Houthi expansion south
and west of the capital has led to clashes with Sunni tribesmen
allied to al Qaeda, with scores of casualties on both sides.
The political bureau of the Houthis Ansarullah group has
criticised the 36-member cabinet announced last week by
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi as "disappointing", and said
some ministers did not meet the requirements stipulated by the
power-sharing agreement signed after the capture of Sanaa.
But Saleh al-Samad, a member of the Houthi group appointed
by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi as a political advisor in
September, on Thursday praised Bahah and welcomed the new
cabinet while maintaining reservations about some ministers.
"I commend the strength, bravery and prowess of the brother,
the prime minister and the capable ministers who are shouldering
the responsibility at this sensitive period," Samad wrote on his
Facebook page.
Apart from the emboldened Houthis, Yemen has been grappling
with other problems since 2011 pro-democracy protests forced
long-ruling President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down. The
United States has launched drone strikes against al-Qaeda
militants in the country.
Stability in the country of 25 million people is important
to the West because it borders oil-producing Saudi Arabia and is
home to one of the most active branches of al Qaeda.
Under the Sept. 21 power sharing deal, the Houthis are
expected to withdraw their forces from the capital Sanaa.
But apart from dismantling protest tents they had set up on
the outskirts of the capital, there are no signs that the
Houthis are preparing to withdraw from Sanaa.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari, Writing by Sami Aboudi,; Editing
by Ralph Boulton)